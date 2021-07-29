checkAd

BUREAU VERITAS announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 29, 2021

Bureau Veritas announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Bureau Veritas announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is available on the company's website at https://group.bureauveritas.com.

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.


ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS   MEDIA CONTACTS    
Laurent Brunelle   Caroline Ponsi Khider    
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09   +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78    
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com   caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com    
         
Florent Chaix        
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80        
florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com        

 

