checkAd

Business Opportunities Abound With Travel Trends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 17:54  |  27   |   |   

BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy-focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, has released insights on its summer travel study.

After more than a year of staying at home due to the pandemic, Americans are eager to travel again. Some are comfortable flying, but the vast majority prefer road trips. This means increased spending on everything from airfare to gas, hospitality and food, apparel, CPG, entertainment, and gifts.

Through a survey of 5,839 users who are 18 or older from June 2–12, 2021, BIGtoken asked, “Are you planning to travel over the next few months?” Users were then asked a series of questions if they answered in the affirmative.

Some data:

  • 44% are planning to travel this summer; 36% are not, and 19% are still unsure.
  • Top reasons for travel include seeing family/friends (35%), seeing new sights and having new experiences (20%), and shaking off cabin fever (15%).
  • Nearly 8 in 10 will travel by car, with 6 in 10 choosing to travel more than 100 miles from home.
  • Of those who plan to travel by plane, 4 out of 10 are ready to travel now and 3 out of 10 won’t be ready to travel this year.
  • Travelers need new wardrobes (44%) and will be working while traveling (26%)
  • The top concerns keeping people from traveling now include the cost and COVID-19; the top concern among travelers is the price of gas.

“BIGtoken is constantly collecting information from users who voluntarily interact with us,” BIGtoken President George Stella said. “We have the ability to glean insights from their response and share them with our clients. For example, our summer travel study indicates consumers will be watching their wallets, so affordable meals, snacks, entertainment, and lodging will be smart offers. Or opportunities for non-traveling families looking for safe and fun local alternatives.”

The BIGtoken Summer Travel study contains many additional data points and insights designed to help brands the travel and travel-adjacent industries. Read more and find infographics at bigtoken.com/

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIGtoken offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

View the full study: https://research.bigtoken.com/resources/reports/bigtokens-2021-summer- ...

DISCLAIMER

Any articles, templates, or information provided by Smartsheet on the website are for reference only. While we strive to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, articles, templates, or related graphics contained on the website. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Opportunities Abound With Travel Trends BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy-focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, has released insights on its summer travel study. After more than a year of staying at home due to the pandemic, Americans are eager to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste