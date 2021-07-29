Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces the Return of Acclaimed Holiday Theatrical “‘Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du Soleil

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is pleased to announce that the acclaimed family holiday theatrical – “‘Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, two of MSG Entertainment’s venues. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre for 17 performances from November 26 through December 5, 2021, and at Hulu Theater at MSG for 28 performances from December 9 through December 27, 2021. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00AM local time.

“‘Twas the Night Before…,” Cirque du Soleil’s exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer – rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions.

The critically acclaimed production returns to The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden after debuting at both venues in 2019. The Chicago run sold more than 50,000 tickets, completely selling out its 17-show engagement, while the New York run sold out a whopping 25 performances. This holiday theatrical has created national and local media buzz:

“’Twas the Night Before… delivers terrific holiday entertainment that should delight children and adults alike.” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

“The acrobats are all glamour and athleticism, the skaters all speed and daring.” – THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Five Stars.” – NEW YORK THEATER GUIDE

“Cirque du Soleil unwraps a happy new holiday gift for family audiences with its ‘Twas the Night Before…., a cheerful high-performance show.” – NEW YORK STAGE REVIEW

“’Twas the Night Before… is the perfect antidote to the frenzy of the season and will enrapture, enchant and entertain anyone with breath in their body and joy in their heart. I left the theater feeling like a kid again, enwrapped once more in the awe and wonder of my youth. There is no better feeling than that!” – AROUND THE TOWN CHICAGO

“‘Twas the Night Before… A nice fresh take on a holiday production that features acrobats and visual wonders that you would expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, amazing dancing, really fun, and truly people of all ages will enjoy this show!” – WGN RADIO CHICAGO