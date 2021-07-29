checkAd

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 18:01  |  19   |   |   


DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

29.07.2021 / 18:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Conclusion of a contract for the sale of shares of PIERER Mobility AG. The sale price amounts to a total of EUR 2,000,000 (the "Total Tranche 1 Sales Price"). The Sale Price per share will be calculated on the basis of the average volume-weighted closing price of the shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the period 1 January 2022 - 31 March 2022 (the "Average Price per Tranche 1 Share"). The number of shares actually sold will calculated by dividing the Total Tranche 1 Sales Price by the Average Price per Tranche 1 Share. The sales price per share and the number of shares actually sold will be determined on 1 April 2022.
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
n.a. n.a.  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
n.a. n.a.  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-28; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Seite 1 von 2
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 29.07.2021 / 18:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:04 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:04 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:01 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:20 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:20 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.07.21Pierer Mobility: Neue Kooperation in Bulgarien
4investors | Kommentare
21.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs