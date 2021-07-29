b)

Nature of the transaction

Conclusion of a contract for the sale of shares of PIERER Mobility AG. The sale price amounts to a total of EUR 2,000,000 (the "Total Tranche 2 Sales Price"). The Sale Price per share will be calculated on the basis of the average volume-weighted closing price of the shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the period 1 January 2023 - 31 March 2023 (the "Average Price per Tranche 2 Share"). The number of shares actually sold will calculated by dividing the Total Tranche 2 Sales Price by the Average Price per Tranche 2 Share. The sales price per share and the number of shares actually sold will be determined on 1 April 2023.