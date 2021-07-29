At its meeting on July 28 th , 2021, the Vetoquinol S.A. Board of Directors reviewed the Group results and approved the first half 2021 financial statements. A limited review has been completed and the relevant report has been issued by the Auditors.

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) CEO Matthieu Frechin said: “The strong performance recorded in the first half of 2021 is a direct result of the major transformation program undertaken as part of our two most recent strategic plans. Our company has changed significantly as a result. Our portfolio now includes more high value-added products, Essentials products, and has been diversified to reduce our reliance on anti-infectives, without sacrificing our proven expertise in this strategic segment. This development dynamic gives us confidence in the coming months, and we expect to see double-digit growth in sales and EBIT in 2021.”

In a buoyant animal health world market that grew by around 5% in the first half of 2021 (company estimates), Vetoquinol posted sales of €255 million, up 30.2% as reported and up 33.5% at constant exchange rates.

Strong business growth in the first half was the result of strong momentum in Essentials products, up by €45 million at constant exchange rates in H1 2021, thanks to the successful integration of the Drontal and Profender product range acquired on August 1st, 2020 and organic growth of 13.4%. The company also recorded an increase in Complementary products, with organic growth of 21.5% in the first half of 2021. Essentials products accounted for 55.9% of Group sales in the first half of 2021, up from 50.6% for the same period in 2020.

Sales of pet products totaled €167 million, representing 65% of Vetoquinol sales and organic growth of 22%. Sales of livestock products came to €88 million, representing organic growth of 12%.

All strategic territories posted growth in H1 2021 at constant exchange rates: 38.3% in Europe, 33.6% in the Americas and 20.0% in Asia/Pacific.

In the first half of 2021, the Group recorded a negative currency impact of €6 million (down 3.3%) on sales, reflecting a decline in the Brazilian real, Indian rupee and US dollar.

Gross margin on purchases remained stable at 72.0% (down 0.2 pp) compared to the same period in 2020. This reflects sustained production, the impact of the Drontal and Profender purchases and negative currency impacts.

Other purchases and external expenses rose €5.6 million, mainly due to an increase in marketing and advertising costs, recruitment and sales transport costs to cope with the increase in business; this was partly offset by a decrease in business travel, assignments and entertainment expenses related to Covid-19.