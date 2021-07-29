HY1 2020

Revenue 21.7 16.3

Baikowski, global specialist in manufacturing ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as high-quality oxides and composites, announces 2021 half-year consolidated revenue of €21.7M, up a sharp 33.0% compared with the first half of 2020 (+35.5% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates) and +21% compared with the same period in 2019.

Although the group held up particularly well through the 2020 downturn (as a reminder, the drop in activity was limited to -12%), the signs of improvement in the main markets have indeed become reality this financial year, confirming expectations.

The electronics market, led by the ever-stronger growth of new technologies, continues to flourish. The automobile industry is back on solid footing thanks to a profound shift in consumer habits in all geographic areas. The aeronautics industry is showing its first signs of recovery, whereas traditional lighting is continuing its natural attrition.

Otherwise, the highly technical applications (ceramics, polishing products, etc.) and the development of new partnerships by Mathym (specialized in the development and manufacture of inorganic nanomaterials) in emerging sectors with high potential allow us to look forward to a new growth cycle with high added value.

This momentum and the low collateral impact of the pandemic (deliveries) mean that the Baikowski group can therefore look forward to improvement in all its economic and financial performances.

Next important date:

September 29, 2021 – 2021 half-year results

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings.

The quality of Baikowski’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com- finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK - ISIN: FR0013384369

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005796/en/