Genomic Vision First-half 2021 Results

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its half-year financial results to June 30, 20211. The H1 2021 financial report is available in the Investors section of Genomic Vision’s website.

H1 2021 results

(in € thousands – IFRS)

H1 2021

H1 2020

Revenue from sales

467

619

Other revenue

235

131

Total revenue from activity

702

750

Current operating expenses

(3,066)

(3,270)

Current operating loss

(2,364)

(2,519)

Other operating expenses / income

50

163

Operating loss

(2,314)

(2,356)

Cost of financial debt and other financial expenses / income

(15)

(11)

Net loss

(2,329)

(2,368)

Revenue from sales totaled €467 thousand in the first half of 2021, down 24.6% compared with the first half of 2020. This decrease was in large part the result of weak activity in the first quarter of 2021, notably with the lack of any platform sales over the period while, in the first quarter of 2020, Genomic Vision sold a platform to the Leibnitz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Germany within the framework of collaboration that is actively continuing.

In the second quarter of 2021, revenue from sales totaled €302 thousand, almost double the previous quarter’s figure and up 350% compared with the second quarter of 2020, when activity was heavily impacted by lockdown measures.

Total revenue from activity, once other revenue is taken into account, slipped 6.4% in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020. Other revenue, which totaled €235 thousand over the six months to June 30, 2021, corresponds to Research Tax Credit.

