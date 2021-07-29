checkAd

Lectra First half 2021: strong growth in revenues and earnings

First half 2021: strong growth in revenues and earnings

  • Revenues: 146.7 million euros (+29%)*
  • EBITDA before non-recurring items: 23.2 million euros (+80%)*
  • Net income: 8.9 million euros (+101%)*
  • Free cash flow before non-recurring items: 14.3 million euros

* At actual exchange rates

     
In millions of euros April 1 – June 30 January 1 – June 30
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues 80 50.5 146.7 114
Change at actual exchange rates (%) +58%   +29%  
EBITDA before non-recurring items(1) 11.9 4.9 23.2 12.9
Change at actual exchange rates (%) +140%   +80%  
EBITDA margin before non-recurring items
(in % of revenues) 		14.8% 9.8% 15.8% 11.3%
Net income 2.9 1.1 8.9 4.5
Change at actual exchange rates (%) +175%   +101%  
Free cash flow before non-recurring items(1) 4.5 (2.2) 14.3 1.5
Shareholders’ equity(2)     370 192.2
Net cash (+) / Net financial debt (-)(1) (2)     (21.9) 134.6
         

(1)  The definition of the key performance indicators is shown in the June 30, 2021 Financial Report

