Lectra First half 2021: strong growth in revenues and earnings
- Revenues: 146.7 million euros (+29%)*
- EBITDA before non-recurring items: 23.2 million euros (+80%)*
- Net income: 8.9 million euros (+101%)*
- Free cash flow before non-recurring items: 14.3 million euros
* At actual exchange rates
|In millions of euros
|April 1 – June 30
|January 1 – June 30
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|80
|50.5
|146.7
|114
|Change at actual exchange rates (%)
|+58%
|+29%
|EBITDA before non-recurring items(1)
|11.9
|4.9
|23.2
|12.9
|Change at actual exchange rates (%)
|+140%
|+80%
|
EBITDA margin before non-recurring items
(in % of revenues)
|14.8%
|9.8%
|15.8%
|11.3%
|Net income
|2.9
|1.1
|8.9
|4.5
|Change at actual exchange rates (%)
|+175%
|+101%
|Free cash flow before non-recurring items(1)
|4.5
|(2.2)
|14.3
|1.5
|Shareholders’ equity(2)
|370
|192.2
|Net cash (+) / Net financial debt (-)(1) (2)
|(21.9)
|134.6
(1) The definition of the key performance indicators is shown in the June 30, 2021 Financial Report
