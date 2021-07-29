Lectra First half 2021: strong growth in revenues and earnings Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.07.2021, 18:00 | 25 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 18:00 | First half 2021: strong growth in revenues and earnings Revenues: 146.7 million euros (+29%)*

EBITDA before non-recurring items: 23.2 million euros (+80%)*

Net income: 8.9 million euros (+101%)*

Free cash flow before non-recurring items: 14.3 million euros * At actual exchange rates In millions of euros April 1 – June 30 January 1 – June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 80 50.5 146.7 114 Change at actual exchange rates (%) +58% +29% EBITDA before non-recurring items(1) 11.9 4.9 23.2 12.9 Change at actual exchange rates (%) +140% +80% EBITDA margin before non-recurring items

(in % of revenues) 14.8% 9.8% 15.8% 11.3% Net income 2.9 1.1 8.9 4.5 Change at actual exchange rates (%) +175% +101% Free cash flow before non-recurring items(1) 4.5 (2.2) 14.3 1.5 Shareholders’ equity(2) 370 192.2 Net cash (+) / Net financial debt (-)(1) (2) (21.9) 134.6 (1) The definition of the key performance indicators is shown in the June 30, 2021 Financial Report Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5





