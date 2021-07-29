checkAd

Onxeo Announces the Appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal as the Company’s Chairwoman of the Board

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, outgoing Chairwoman, remains an independent member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee

Paris (France), July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr Shefali Agarwal as the Company’s Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Danièle Guyot-Caparros, outgoing Chairwoman, remains an independent member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Dr. Shefali Agarwal, physician by training, is the Chief Medical and Development Officer at Epizyme, Inc, which develops novel epigenetic therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, where she leads global clinical development and regulatory strategy. Prior to joining Epizyme in 2018, Dr. Agarwal held leadership positions including clinical development and operations, and medical and regulatory affairs. In particular, she led for Tesaro, the clinical development and registration of the PARP inhibitor ZEJULA (niraparib) in ovarian cancer.

In addition, Dr. Agarwal is a member of the Board of Directors of three U.S. biotechnology companies, ITB Med (private), Gritstone Bio and Fate Therapeutics. She was appointed as an independent director of Onxeo in June 2021.

Shefali Agarwal, incoming Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, comments: "I am very honored to be appointed with this new role on the Board of Directors of Onxeo and would like to thank all its members for the trust they have placed in me. I have been impressed by the innovative science and unique platform of Onxeo as well as by the management team. I look forward to sharing my experience in global development to the benefit of the Company’s promising pipeline and bringing innovative and effective medicine to cancer patients in need”.

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, outgoing Chairwoman, added: "The Company is preparing to take a new strategic step, with the implementation of an ambitious clinical program and a reinforced presence in the United States. I am convinced that Dr. Agarwal's expertise and in-depth knowledge of the global biotech world will be a real asset for Onxeo and I look forward to continuing to support Onxeo in achieving its ambitious goals.

