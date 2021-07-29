checkAd

New Horizons declares Offer for DPA unconditional; transaction can now successfully be concluded

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 18:01  |  40   |   |   

This is a joint press release by DPA Group N.V. (“DPA”) and New Horizons Holding B.V. (the "Offeror"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 16 paragraph 1 and 2 and Section 17 paragraph 1 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares (the “Shares” and each a “Share”) in the capital of DPA Group N.V. (the “Offer”). The Offeror will upon settlement of the Offer be (indirectly) controlled by Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V. (“Gilde”), TBL Investments B.V. (“TBL”) and a foundation incorporated for the purpose of the envisaged (indirect) participation of certain DPA management members in the Offeror (the “STAK”), subject to settlement of the Offer having occurred.1 This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer is only made by means of the offer memorandum dated 1 June 2021 approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

New Horizons declares Offer for DPA unconditional; transaction can now successfully be concluded

Houten/Bussum, the Netherlands – 29 July 2021

  • 73.3% of the Shares tendered under the Offer.
  • Including 18.5% of the Shares already held by the Offeror, this represents a total of 91.8% of the Shares.
  • All Offer Conditions have been satisfied or waived.
  • Settlement will take place on 30 July 2021.
  • Remaining Shares can be tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, commencing tomorrow, 30 July 2021 at 09:00 (CEST) and ending on 13 August 2021 at 17:40 hours (CEST).

With reference to the joint press releases dated 1 March and 1 June 2021 and the Offer Memorandum, New Horizons Holding B.V. (the Offeror) and DPA are pleased to jointly announce that the Offeror declares the Offer unconditional (doet gestand). The Offeror and DPA intend to procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible and expect to successfully conclude the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

Disclaimer

