checkAd

Pennexx's CEO Vincent Risalvato Interviewed with The Wall Street Analyzer

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 18:01  |  22   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, conducted an interview where he talks about the updated launch of https://YourSocialOffers.com, its second quarter of profitability, its …

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, conducted an interview where he talks about the updated launch of https://YourSocialOffers.com, its second quarter of profitability, its goals for the next six months, key trends and other company strategies and accomplishments.

You can visit The Wall Street Analyzer (https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2021/07/09/pennexx-foods-otc-pnnx-2/) to listen to the full interview.

Mr. Risalvato confirms that Pennexx is on course for completing its audit and becoming a OTC:QB company.

He also states that the company has earned its second straight quarter of profitability. Growing through revenue at an early stage for the has been a goal of the company since its inception rather than growing through investment diluting the value of the shares in the company as many companies.

He also speaks about how Pennexx being at an early stage in its growth phase could represent an opportunity for rapid growth as the company Pennexx could ultimately join the ranks of industry leaders such as SlickDeals, Honey, Rakuten and other major deals sites with the twist of a social media giant.

Mr. Risalvato and his team are dedicated to positioning the company to create extraordinary win-win solutions to help merchants grow their businesses and to saving consumers money.

Vincent said, "I believe our product is desirable to everyone. Statistics keep rising on the number of consumers who are using digital offers and deals because, who doesn't want to save money or build their business."

About Wall Street Analyzer

The Wall Street Analyzer's staff of writers, analysts, publishers, producers, market researchers, and PR professionals aim to provide investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions on buying stock. Our staff is a mix of financial professionals and media savvy individuals whose experiences bring the best talent from both ends of the spectrum.

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email info@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet,

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657648/Pennexxs-CEO-Vincent-Risalvato-Inter ...

Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx's CEO Vincent Risalvato Interviewed with The Wall Street Analyzer PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, conducted an interview where he talks about the updated launch of https://YourSocialOffers.com, its second quarter of profitability, its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Pennexx Had its Second Straight Quarter of Profitability and a Breakout Performance is Expected in the Second Half of the Year
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Pennexx Adds the Past President of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Jeffrey Moody to its Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen