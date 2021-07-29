Pennexx's CEO Vincent Risalvato Interviewed with The Wall Street Analyzer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, conducted an interview where he talks about the updated launch of https://YourSocialOffers.com, its second quarter of profitability, its …

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, conducted an interview where he talks about the updated launch of https://YourSocialOffers.com , its second quarter of profitability, its goals for the next six months, key trends and other company strategies and accomplishments.

Mr. Risalvato confirms that Pennexx is on course for completing its audit and becoming a OTC:QB company.

He also states that the company has earned its second straight quarter of profitability. Growing through revenue at an early stage for the has been a goal of the company since its inception rather than growing through investment diluting the value of the shares in the company as many companies.

He also speaks about how Pennexx being at an early stage in its growth phase could represent an opportunity for rapid growth as the company Pennexx could ultimately join the ranks of industry leaders such as SlickDeals, Honey, Rakuten and other major deals sites with the twist of a social media giant.

Mr. Risalvato and his team are dedicated to positioning the company to create extraordinary win-win solutions to help merchants grow their businesses and to saving consumers money.

Vincent said, "I believe our product is desirable to everyone. Statistics keep rising on the number of consumers who are using digital offers and deals because, who doesn't want to save money or build their business."

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

