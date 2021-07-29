Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 269-5604 (domestic) or (929) 477-0593 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 7892761. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021.