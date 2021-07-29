checkAd

Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 18:09  |  26   |   |   

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 269-5604 (domestic) or (929) 477-0593 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 7892761. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia (formerly known as Newhall Ranch) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

Five Point Holdings LLC Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste