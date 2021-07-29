AB Science announced that results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease have been presented at the AAIC

RESULTS FROM MASITINIB STUDY AB0 9004 IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE PRESENTED AT THE ANNUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE (AAIC) WITH THE FULL ABSTRACT TO BE PUBLISHED IN THE ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA JOURNAL

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease have been presented at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021).

The AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Last year’s virtual conference event attracted over 31,000 registered attendees. and scientific presentations (more than 3,000). This year the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) is taking place both in person (Denver, USA) and online (hybrid model of delivery).

Professor Bruno Dubois, director of the Institute of Memory and Alzheimer’s Disease at the Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris and coordinating investigator of study AB09004, presented key results as part of the meeting’s session on human clinical trials.

The full abstract will be published in a supplement of Alzheimer’s & Dementia (the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association).

Professor Bruno Dubois said: “The results of this study demonstrate, for the first time, that a drug targeting innate immune cells of the neuroimmune system may benefit people with mild-to-moderate probable Alzheimer’s disease. Masitinib administered at 4.5 mg/kg/day, significantly slowed cognitive deterioration relative to placebo and also showed reduced loss of functional ability in activities of daily living. Of equal importance, it was shown that the safety of masitinib when administered as an adjunct to cholinesterase inhibitor and/or memantine was in line with its known safety profile and not worsened in this aged population”.

Professor Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France, said: “There is an urgent need for innovative drug development approaches that target non-amyloid pathways in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Selection of this abstract for an oral presentation at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is an indication of masitinib’s potential impact on the treatment landscape for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and also of the level of interest being generated by this groundbreaking approach”.