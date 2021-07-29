SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first-half 2021:

Available resources on June 30, 2021: 42,000 Klépierre shares and 9,781,590.00 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first-half 2021: 1,475;

Number of transactions on sell side over first-half 2021: 1,742;

Traded volume on buy side over first-half 2021: 366,195 shares for 8,468,423.26 euros;



Traded volume on sell side over first-half 2021: 377,695 shares for 8,738,082.77 euros.



As a reminder,

At December 31, 2020, available resources were 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side

Number of transactions Sell side

Number of transactions Buy side

Number of shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy side

Traded volume in EUR Sell side

Traded volume in EUR January 2021 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 February 2021 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1-Mar-21 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 2-Mar-21 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3-Mar-21 32 18 2,700 2,700 53,098.18 53,272.91 4-Mar-21 19 43 1,300 3,550 26,278.67 72,120.26 5-Mar-21 21 32 2,500 3,750 50,372.26 75,900.12 8-Mar-21 11 53 1,277 8,777 27,581.52 190,028.48 9-Mar-21 26 8 4,500 2,000 95,489.44 42,564.92 10-Mar-21 6 7 1,325 1,060 28,251.65 22,713.15 11-Mar-21 8 7 1,575 1,340 32,915.65 28,197.30 12-Mar-21 3 5 532 1,032 11,121.46 21,779.02 15-Mar-21 15 11 1,844 1,344 38,871.30 28,611.13 16-Mar-21 8 10 1,352 1,602 28,813.21 34,264.11 17-Mar-21 2 5 520 770 11,016.20 16,446.70 18-Mar-21 15 6 2,025 525 42,709.94 11,179.49 19-Mar-21 9 18 2,000 3,000 40,873.18 61,962.88 22-Mar-21 14 6 2,400 900 47,916.18 18,180.46 23-Mar-21 10 5 1,283 1,132 25,267.52 22,461.70 24-Mar-21 6 11 1,200 1,851 23,374.03 36,338.28 25-Mar-21 29 19 4,653 4,653 90,136.12 90,510.47 26-Mar-21 4 6 600 800 11,915.35 16,042.18 29-Mar-21 4 5 855 1,155 16,832.09 22,912.33 30-Mar-21 2 15 785 2,785 15,879.05 56,694.00 31-Mar-21 11 5 4,331 831 86,329.68 16,728.03 March 2021 255 295 39,557 45,557 805,042.68 938,907.92 1-Apr-21 2 2 566 566 11,535.08 11,546.40 6-Apr-21 16 9 3,885 1,385 79,927.67 28,819.08 7-Apr-21 4 6 1,096 1,096 22,744.74 22,881.74 8-Apr-21 5 6 974 974 20,089.18 20,133.26 9-Apr-21 17 5 3,316 816 68,486.80 16,945.60 12-Apr-21 5 9 819 1,819 16,894.16 37,773.39 13-Apr-21 6 10 1,000 2,500 20,553.74 51,892.34 14-Apr-21 0 6 0 1,500 0.00 31,474.36 15-Apr-21 5 6 1,532 1,032 32,204.02 21,774.46 16-Apr-21 3 21 600 3,600 12,732.00 77,034.00 19-Apr-21 7 9 1,500 1,500 32,935.00 32,994.00 20-Apr-21 15 3 3,400 900 73,161.00 19,545.00 21-Apr-21 14 4 3,400 900 71,973.00 19,332.00 22-Apr-21 5 5 1,200 1,200 24,987.00 25,227.00 23-Apr-21 6 3 1,300 300 27,061.00 6,321.00 26-Apr-21 2 14 300 2,800 6,315.00 59,663.00 27-Apr-21 4 10 600 2,600 12,711.00 56,053.00 28-Apr-21 2 12 600 3,100 13,077.00 68,051.00 29-Apr-21 9 9 1,800 1,800 39,603.00 40,043.00 30-Apr-21 3 6 900 1,900 19,914.00 42,136.00 April 2021 130 155 28,788 32,288 606,904.39 689,639.63 3-May-21 2 2 600 600 13,059.00 13,167.00 4-May-21 4 6 1,200 1,200 26,772.00 26,952.00 5-May-21 4 2 1,100 600 24,490.00 13,455.00 6-May-21 6 8 1,200 1,200 26,574.00 26,736.00 7-May-21 5 17 1,200 3,700 25,839.00 81,064.00 10-May-21 3 59 900 15,400 20,790.00 361,616.00 11-May-21 23 25 4,900 4,900 115,157.00 115,750.00 12-May-21 20 21 3,800 3,800 89,398.00 89,744.00 13-May-21 13 14 2,800 2,800 63,902.00 64,088.00 14-May-21 23 18 5,000 5,000 114,865.00 115,121.00 17-May-21 33 14 6,000 3,500 137,863.00 80,595.00 18-May-21 8 3 1,800 800 40,676.00 18,145.00 19-May-21 38 15 6,400 2,400 143,679.50 54,223.00 20-May-21 16 23 3,900 3,900 87,347.00 87,581.00 21-May-21 24 16 5,600 3,100 125,794.00 69,943.00 24-May-21 17 67 7,500 10,000 170,662.00 228,747.40 25-May-21 33 54 6,300 7,300 145,577.00 169,020.00 26-May-21 18 29 3,800 5,300 86,822.00 121,934.00 27-May-21 5 61 2,800 10,300 65,503.00 242,072.88 28-May-21 25 46 4,000 9,000 94,412.00 213,820.00 31-May-21 7 26 4,500 4,500 106,408.00 106,772.00 May 2021 327 526 75,300 99,300 1,725,589.50 2,300,546.28 1-Jun-21 10 37 1,500 5,500 35,650.00 131,883.30 2-Jun-21 20 18 3,750 7,250 90,376.00 175,131.00 3-Jun-21 39 44 10,000 12,500 240,848.97 301,945.00 4-Jun-21 23 55 8,000 13,000 191,995.50 313,454.00 7-Jun-21 11 25 2,000 6,500 48,475.00 157,853.00 8-Jun-21 51 69 14,000 14,000 345,895.00 347,214.24 9-Jun-21 62 68 17,000 16,000 434,543.03 410,272.00 10-Jun-21 68 29 18,600 15,100 470,061.50 382,345.00 11-Jun-21 57 21 20,000 5,000 496,618.00 124,114.00 14-Jun-21 43 118 12,500 30,000 311,217.00 749,363.00 15-Jun-21 46 0 12,500 0 308,286.00 0.00 16-Jun-21 29 19 10,000 3,000 244,801.00 74,274.00 17-Jun-21 28 9 9,000 1,000 218,623.00 24,400.00 18-Jun-21 53 33 10,100 5,600 241,829.00 135,137.00 21-Jun-21 33 42 12,000 12,500 270,798.00 283,275.00 22-Jun-21 22 48 10,800 12,800 244,921.00 290,732.00 23-Jun-21 26 36 9,000 7,000 204,707.00 159,480.00 24-Jun-21 27 14 9,000 3,000 205,681.00 68,673.00 25-Jun-21 30 9 7,500 7,500 170,408.69 169,153.80 28-Jun-21 44 15 12,700 7,700 282,538.00 170,971.00 29-Jun-21 30 19 8,300 7,300 180,451.00 160,113.00 30-Jun-21 11 38 4,300 8,300 92,163.00 179,205.60 June 2021 763 766 222,550 200,550 5,330,886.69 4,808,988.94 FIRST-HALF 2021 1,475 1,742 366,195 377,695 8,468,423.26 8,738,082.77





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment