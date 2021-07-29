Klépierre SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 29, 2021
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first-half 2021:
- Available resources on June 30, 2021: 42,000 Klépierre shares and 9,781,590.00 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over first-half 2021: 1,475;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first-half 2021: 1,742;
- Traded volume on buy side over first-half 2021: 366,195 shares for 8,468,423.26 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over first-half 2021: 377,695 shares for 8,738,082.77 euros.
As a reminder,
- At December 31, 2020, available resources were 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|
Buy side
Number of transactions
|
Sell side
Number of transactions
|
Buy side
Number of shares
|
Sell side
Number of shares
|
Buy side
Traded volume in EUR
|
Sell side
Traded volume in EUR
|January 2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|February 2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1-Mar-21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2-Mar-21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3-Mar-21
|32
|18
|2,700
|2,700
|53,098.18
|53,272.91
|4-Mar-21
|19
|43
|1,300
|3,550
|26,278.67
|72,120.26
|5-Mar-21
|21
|32
|2,500
|3,750
|50,372.26
|75,900.12
|8-Mar-21
|11
|53
|1,277
|8,777
|27,581.52
|190,028.48
|9-Mar-21
|26
|8
|4,500
|2,000
|95,489.44
|42,564.92
|10-Mar-21
|6
|7
|1,325
|1,060
|28,251.65
|22,713.15
|11-Mar-21
|8
|7
|1,575
|1,340
|32,915.65
|28,197.30
|12-Mar-21
|3
|5
|532
|1,032
|11,121.46
|21,779.02
|15-Mar-21
|15
|11
|1,844
|1,344
|38,871.30
|28,611.13
|16-Mar-21
|8
|10
|1,352
|1,602
|28,813.21
|34,264.11
|17-Mar-21
|2
|5
|520
|770
|11,016.20
|16,446.70
|18-Mar-21
|15
|6
|2,025
|525
|42,709.94
|11,179.49
|19-Mar-21
|9
|18
|2,000
|3,000
|40,873.18
|61,962.88
|22-Mar-21
|14
|6
|2,400
|900
|47,916.18
|18,180.46
|23-Mar-21
|10
|5
|1,283
|1,132
|25,267.52
|22,461.70
|24-Mar-21
|6
|11
|1,200
|1,851
|23,374.03
|36,338.28
|25-Mar-21
|29
|19
|4,653
|4,653
|90,136.12
|90,510.47
|26-Mar-21
|4
|6
|600
|800
|11,915.35
|16,042.18
|29-Mar-21
|4
|5
|855
|1,155
|16,832.09
|22,912.33
|30-Mar-21
|2
|15
|785
|2,785
|15,879.05
|56,694.00
|31-Mar-21
|11
|5
|4,331
|831
|86,329.68
|16,728.03
|March 2021
|255
|295
|39,557
|45,557
|805,042.68
|938,907.92
|1-Apr-21
|2
|2
|566
|566
|11,535.08
|11,546.40
|6-Apr-21
|16
|9
|3,885
|1,385
|79,927.67
|28,819.08
|7-Apr-21
|4
|6
|1,096
|1,096
|22,744.74
|22,881.74
|8-Apr-21
|5
|6
|974
|974
|20,089.18
|20,133.26
|9-Apr-21
|17
|5
|3,316
|816
|68,486.80
|16,945.60
|12-Apr-21
|5
|9
|819
|1,819
|16,894.16
|37,773.39
|13-Apr-21
|6
|10
|1,000
|2,500
|20,553.74
|51,892.34
|14-Apr-21
|0
|6
|0
|1,500
|0.00
|31,474.36
|15-Apr-21
|5
|6
|1,532
|1,032
|32,204.02
|21,774.46
|16-Apr-21
|3
|21
|600
|3,600
|12,732.00
|77,034.00
|19-Apr-21
|7
|9
|1,500
|1,500
|32,935.00
|32,994.00
|20-Apr-21
|15
|3
|3,400
|900
|73,161.00
|19,545.00
|21-Apr-21
|14
|4
|3,400
|900
|71,973.00
|19,332.00
|22-Apr-21
|5
|5
|1,200
|1,200
|24,987.00
|25,227.00
|23-Apr-21
|6
|3
|1,300
|300
|27,061.00
|6,321.00
|26-Apr-21
|2
|14
|300
|2,800
|6,315.00
|59,663.00
|27-Apr-21
|4
|10
|600
|2,600
|12,711.00
|56,053.00
|28-Apr-21
|2
|12
|600
|3,100
|13,077.00
|68,051.00
|29-Apr-21
|9
|9
|1,800
|1,800
|39,603.00
|40,043.00
|30-Apr-21
|3
|6
|900
|1,900
|19,914.00
|42,136.00
|April 2021
|130
|155
|28,788
|32,288
|606,904.39
|689,639.63
|3-May-21
|2
|2
|600
|600
|13,059.00
|13,167.00
|4-May-21
|4
|6
|1,200
|1,200
|26,772.00
|26,952.00
|5-May-21
|4
|2
|1,100
|600
|24,490.00
|13,455.00
|6-May-21
|6
|8
|1,200
|1,200
|26,574.00
|26,736.00
|7-May-21
|5
|17
|1,200
|3,700
|25,839.00
|81,064.00
|10-May-21
|3
|59
|900
|15,400
|20,790.00
|361,616.00
|11-May-21
|23
|25
|4,900
|4,900
|115,157.00
|115,750.00
|12-May-21
|20
|21
|3,800
|3,800
|89,398.00
|89,744.00
|13-May-21
|13
|14
|2,800
|2,800
|63,902.00
|64,088.00
|14-May-21
|23
|18
|5,000
|5,000
|114,865.00
|115,121.00
|17-May-21
|33
|14
|6,000
|3,500
|137,863.00
|80,595.00
|18-May-21
|8
|3
|1,800
|800
|40,676.00
|18,145.00
|19-May-21
|38
|15
|6,400
|2,400
|143,679.50
|54,223.00
|20-May-21
|16
|23
|3,900
|3,900
|87,347.00
|87,581.00
|21-May-21
|24
|16
|5,600
|3,100
|125,794.00
|69,943.00
|24-May-21
|17
|67
|7,500
|10,000
|170,662.00
|228,747.40
|25-May-21
|33
|54
|6,300
|7,300
|145,577.00
|169,020.00
|26-May-21
|18
|29
|3,800
|5,300
|86,822.00
|121,934.00
|27-May-21
|5
|61
|2,800
|10,300
|65,503.00
|242,072.88
|28-May-21
|25
|46
|4,000
|9,000
|94,412.00
|213,820.00
|31-May-21
|7
|26
|4,500
|4,500
|106,408.00
|106,772.00
|May 2021
|327
|526
|75,300
|99,300
|1,725,589.50
|2,300,546.28
|1-Jun-21
|10
|37
|1,500
|5,500
|35,650.00
|131,883.30
|2-Jun-21
|20
|18
|3,750
|7,250
|90,376.00
|175,131.00
|3-Jun-21
|39
|44
|10,000
|12,500
|240,848.97
|301,945.00
|4-Jun-21
|23
|55
|8,000
|13,000
|191,995.50
|313,454.00
|7-Jun-21
|11
|25
|2,000
|6,500
|48,475.00
|157,853.00
|8-Jun-21
|51
|69
|14,000
|14,000
|345,895.00
|347,214.24
|9-Jun-21
|62
|68
|17,000
|16,000
|434,543.03
|410,272.00
|10-Jun-21
|68
|29
|18,600
|15,100
|470,061.50
|382,345.00
|11-Jun-21
|57
|21
|20,000
|5,000
|496,618.00
|124,114.00
|14-Jun-21
|43
|118
|12,500
|30,000
|311,217.00
|749,363.00
|15-Jun-21
|46
|0
|12,500
|0
|308,286.00
|0.00
|16-Jun-21
|29
|19
|10,000
|3,000
|244,801.00
|74,274.00
|17-Jun-21
|28
|9
|9,000
|1,000
|218,623.00
|24,400.00
|18-Jun-21
|53
|33
|10,100
|5,600
|241,829.00
|135,137.00
|21-Jun-21
|33
|42
|12,000
|12,500
|270,798.00
|283,275.00
|22-Jun-21
|22
|48
|10,800
|12,800
|244,921.00
|290,732.00
|23-Jun-21
|26
|36
|9,000
|7,000
|204,707.00
|159,480.00
|24-Jun-21
|27
|14
|9,000
|3,000
|205,681.00
|68,673.00
|25-Jun-21
|30
|9
|7,500
|7,500
|170,408.69
|169,153.80
|28-Jun-21
|44
|15
|12,700
|7,700
|282,538.00
|170,971.00
|29-Jun-21
|30
|19
|8,300
|7,300
|180,451.00
|160,113.00
|30-Jun-21
|11
|38
|4,300
|8,300
|92,163.00
|179,205.60
|June 2021
|763
|766
|222,550
|200,550
|5,330,886.69
|4,808,988.94
|FIRST-HALF 2021
|1,475
|1,742
|366,195
|377,695
|8,468,423.26
|8,738,082.77
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|
Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and
comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen &
Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250
indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and features
in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
