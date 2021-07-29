checkAd

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 18:20  |   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release “Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement” dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the ”Company”) hereby …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

With reference to regulatory release “Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement” dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 58,339,222 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Notice is hereby given that Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 912,724 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release “Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement” dated 28 June 2021

Following the redelivery of lent shares, Rocket Group ApS holds 12,161,785 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 20.85 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

NCP-IVS Fund III K/S

Notice is hereby given that, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S, CVR. no. 33772742, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 1,096,204 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release “Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement” on 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S holds 14,934,610 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 25.60 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-29 18:00 CEST.

Attachments

Major shareholder announcement – Redelivery of lent shares

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657656/Major-Shareholder-Announcement--Rede ...

Linkfire Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release “Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement” dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the ”Company”) hereby …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:20 UhrReporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S’ Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and End of Stabilization Period
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Stabilization Notice
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Stabilization notice
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Stabilization Notice
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S' Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Major Shareholder Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Linkfire A/S' Shares
Accesswire | Analysen