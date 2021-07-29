checkAd

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 18:28  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members

29.07.2021 / 18:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members

Baden-Baden, July 29, 2021: GRENKE AG held its Ordinary Annual General Meeting today, which, as in the previous year, was held as a virtual event.

The shareholders of GRENKE AG resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.26 per share. They approved the proposed remuneration system for the Board of Directors with 93.12%, while 70.15% voted in favour of reducing the maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors. The proposed remuneration system for the Supervisory Board was not approved, but the countermotion concerning the amended remuneration system received 71.55% approval. All members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2020 financial year by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting elected Norbert Freisleben, Nils Kröber and Dr Konstantin Nikolaus Maria Mettenheimer to the Supervisory Board by way of special election. Wolfgang Grenke, Claudia Karolina Krcmar and Florian Schulte left the Supervisory Board effective at the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed as the auditor for the current financial year.

At the time of voting, 73.47% of the shareholders were present (2020: 86.77%). 

The detailed voting results are available online at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/general-meeting

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com 		Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg
2D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
 

 

About GRENKE


The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


29.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222848

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222848  29.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222848&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members 29.07.2021 / 18:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:28 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
18:28 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung der GRENKE AG beschließt Dividende und bestellt neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:05 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
28.07.21ROUNDUP: Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose - Bedarf an Risikovorsorge sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose und nennt Eckdaten der BaFin-Prüfung
4investors | Kommentare
28.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
28.07.21Grenke erhöht Gewinnprognose - Bedarf an Risikovorsorge sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten