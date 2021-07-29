checkAd

PPG announces initial launch phase for PPG BOUNDLESS CA6500 topcoat series for general aviation market in U.S., Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 18:29  |  30   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the initial launch of the PPG BOUNDLESS CA6500 series of innovative topcoats for the general aviation market in the United States and Canada. Specifically tailored for light aircraft and helicopters, the series is comprised of low volatile organic compound (VOC) polyurethane coatings, which are designed to provide excellent durability, performance and appearance characteristics with minimal regulated VOC and volatile hazardous air pollutant (VoHAPS) emissions.

“Customers who fly light aircraft want a quick, comprehensive solution that requires minimal downtime when it comes to repaint, stripping or touch-up services,” said Vignesh Palanivel, PPG global product manager, aerospace coatings. “They also desire cost-effective coatings and varied color palettes that suit their identity and imagination.”

Historically, light aircraft manufacturers have used non-aerospace topcoats to protect their aircraft, but they had to contend with drawbacks like fluid resistance, low gloss and color retention, and little flexibility. The PPG Boundless CA6500 series offers a total environmental coating solution for the light general aviator. From color matching and blending in customized sizes to seamless delivery, application and appearance, the polyurethane buffable topcoats provide an innovative solution with aerospace-grade performance.

Although targeted to light aircraft, PPG Boundless CA6500 topcoats are compatible with commercial, general aviation and military aerospace epoxy primers and sanding surfacers.

For the series’ initial launch phase, PPG’s Aerospace business is coordinating with long-time distribution partner Painter’s Supply & Equipment dba Cooper Color, a PPG Platinum single-line distributor. Cooper Color will help provide rapid color-matching services and custom-blending solutions directly to customers.

For inquiries about the PPG Boundless CA6500 product line, customers should contact their local PPG Aerospace Application Support Center (ASC) or sales manager.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Boundless is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.

2021 PPG Industries, Inc. All rights reserved.

CATEGORY Aerospace

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG announces initial launch phase for PPG BOUNDLESS CA6500 topcoat series for general aviation market in U.S., Canada PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the initial launch of the PPG BOUNDLESS CA6500 series of innovative topcoats for the general aviation market in the United States and Canada. Specifically tailored for light aircraft and helicopters, the series is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Altria Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Narrows 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:05 UhrPPG’s Harris, Nuzzio Earn STEP Ahead Awards From Manufacturing Institute
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21PPG erweitert Produktionskapazität für Glanzbeschichtungen für Getränkedosen von PPG ISENSE im Werk Delaware, Ohio, USA
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21PPG to Expand Production Capacity for PPG ISENSE Gloss Beverage Can Coatings at Delaware, Ohio, Plant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21OLED Material Manufacturing, PPG Announce Multi-Million-Euro Investment, up to 100 New Jobs in Shannon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21PPG Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21PPG Board of Directors Approves 10 Percent Shareholder Dividend Increase to 59 Cents Per Share; 2021 to Mark 50 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21PPG Appoints Melissa Wills as Vice President, Finance Administration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21PPG Appoints Acting Controller; Schaupp to Pursue Outside Opportunity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21PPG Appoints LG Tackett as Vice President, Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Experten von PPG präsentieren die Zukunft des Farbdesigns und der Auftragstechnik für Automobile auf der Surcar Europe 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten