Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Prada's New Men's Fragrance Campaign

29.07.2021   

PARIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prada announces today that Academy Award nominated actor, and producer Jake Gyllenhaal will front the new soon-to-be-revealed men's fragrance, launching worldwide from August 3rd 2021. Gyllenhaal, in his advertising debut with the brand, is shot by photographer Sølve Sundsbø for the campaign, with a film short directed by Johan Renck.

With an audacious spirit to complement his acting and producing talent, Gyllenhaal embodies Prada's adventurous new men's fragrance, striking a balance between strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, and sophistication and self-awareness.

Through bold choices and award-winning work, Gyllenhaal's power lies in a grounded, quiet intensity that appeals to audiences of all ages and genders, the epitome of the dynamic power of Prada's new fragrance for men.

"With a combination of physical and intellectual strength, Jake is a modern adventurer - the perfect embodiment of Prada's new masculine fragrance. His unique acting work elevates the limits of emotion, while the visionary projects he produces focus on bold new horizons of storytelling."
- Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager

Jake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as a producer of note with his company Nine Stories.

Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixty feature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain, for which he received an Oscar nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler, for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko; Sony Pictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.

His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tony nomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, and Constellations (Drama League award) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).

For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris's SLAVE PLAY – both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020 Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.

Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in The Guilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be release Fall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay's action-thriller, Ambulance for Universal.

