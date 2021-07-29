Polaris Takes “Work Hard, Play Hard” to the Next Level with All-New RANGER SP 570 Lineup

“Whether spending a day on the trail or helping get more work done around the property, our mid-size utility segment drives new riders into the market as well as provides a right-sized work and play solution for existing riders,” said Steve Menneto, President of Off Road, Polaris. “Redesigned from the ground up, the new RANGER SP 570 punches above its weight class with improved capability and comfort that will appeal to current mid-size riders, as well as those new to off-roading."

Polaris Off Road , the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, has improved its already industry-leading RANGER lineup with its introduction of the all-new RANGER SP 570. With a host of rider-inspired capability, comfort and durability features, the new SP 570 further delivers on the “hardest working, smoothest riding” RANGER brand promise. This versatility has made RANGER the top choice for farmers, ranchers, hunters, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts for more than a decade.

It features a bold, updated style along with a host of rider-inspired improvements, including a larger cargo box and redesigned interior with additional space and storage to haul everything you need to the next project or trail ride. The RANGER SP 570 is available in both two-seat and CREW models and offered in two trims. All-new for 2022 is the class-exclusive RANGER SP 570 NorthStar edition, featuring a fully enclosed cab and factory-installed heating, enabling customers to comfortably extend the use of their vehicle through the winter.

The RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition was designed for riders who want maximum comfort and capability in a mid-size package. There is no “off-season” when it comes to family fun or getting work done, and the NorthStar Edition’s factory-installed heating keeps riders comfortable while working, plowing, hunting and riding in colder temperatures. The RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition comes standard with a class-exclusive Pro Shield cab system, including all-new doors, full crank-down windows and a Polaris HD 3,500-lb winch, making the ride more comfortable in tough conditions like dust, snow and rain.

RANGER SP 570 - Starting at $10,499 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 - Starting at $11,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $16,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $19,499 U.S. MSRP

“Our customers lead a busy lifestyle and they don’t want to compromise on the two things they care most about: doing good quality work and enjoying time with the family,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The RANGER SP 570 was designed so they don’t have to make these tradeoffs; it’s great for work, fun to ride and the perfect fit.”