Polaris and Rhino-Rack Announce Exclusive Line of Storage Solutions for RANGER and GENERAL Vehicles

Polaris, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced its collaboration with industry leader Rhino-Rack on a line of premium storage solutions and accessories designed specifically for RANGER and GENERAL vehicles. The industry-leader in the off-road world will be complemented by a trusted brand in outdoor adventure accessories, including durable and easy-to-use roof racks, bed racks and other accessories to help users get more done or stay organized for the next adventure. Designed with the latest in carrier technology and tested to rigorous off-road standards, the exclusive Rhino-Rack storage solutions maximize storage capacity for RANGER and GENERAL, with easy installation so riders are confidently prepared for whatever the day may bring.

“The all-new Rhino-Rack solutions elevate the versatility and capability RANGER and GENERAL are known for,” said Steve Eastman, President of Parts, Garments, & Accessories, Polaris. “This collaboration highlights our drive for innovative product solutions that enhance our customers’ pursuit and enjoyment of the outdoor and adventure lifestyle.”