checkAd

Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Third Quarter FY2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 18:30  |  38   |   |   

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss the results ended June 30, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Tuesday, …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss the results ended June 30, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after financial markets close.

Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to the Calian website and clicking on the Investor Relations tab to find the presentation link or by URL found here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2537/42322

The conference call will be available for playback for a period of 14 days and is accessible by dialing toll free: 877-481-4010 or international: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay passcode: 42322. Alternatively, it can be accessed on the Calian Investor Resources webpage.

About Calian
Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd. 


 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657661/Calian-to-Hold-Conference-Call-Follo ...

Calian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Third Quarter FY2021 Results OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss the results ended June 30, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Tuesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:05 UhrCalian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Accesswire | Analysen