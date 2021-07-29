Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Third Quarter FY2021 Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss the results ended June 30, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Tuesday, …

Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to the Calian website and clicking on the Investor Relations tab to find the presentation link or by URL found here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2537/42322

The conference call will be available for playback for a period of 14 days and is accessible by dialing toll free: 877-481-4010 or international: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay passcode: 42322. Alternatively, it can be accessed on the Calian Investor Resources webpage.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

