LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - Double-digit EBITDA margin of 10.7% in European segment

in the second quarter 2021.



LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported second quarter 2021 results that

reflect strength for the Company in a number of key metrics including total

revenue, segment margins and free cash flow.In other second quarter

developments, MSCI increased the Company's ESG rating from A to AA, and Fitch

Ratings, Inc. assigned LKQ an initial rating of 'BBB-' (outlook stable).



"We were able to produce yet another record performance in the second quarter.

This performance marks two key milestones as the first quarterly period with EPS

of over $1 and the highest quarterly Segment EBITDA in the Company's history.

The North America and Specialty segments achieved record Segment EBITDA margins

in the quarter, and Europe delivered a double-digit margin for the first time

since the second quarter of 2016. The European performance further validates the

margin targets provided at the start of the 1 LKQ Europe program and gives us

confidence that we are on track with the overall goals of the program," noted

Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.







30.8% as compared to $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the

annualization of the pandemic impact during the second quarter of 2020.



In the second quarter 2021, LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation,

achieved a double-digit revenue growth of 30.2% to $1.58 billion, as compared to

$1.21 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The segment EBITDA margin increased

further to 10.7%.



"We continued our recovery from a challenging 2020 with a particularly strong

double-digit growth in revenues in the second quarter of 2021. The great

dedication of our employees, together with the ongoing improvements from our 1

LKQ Europe program, and the strong loyalty of our customers helped us to further

advance our business throughout Europe. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions and

rising vaccination rates in most European countries in the last months were

supportive. On the flipside we saw rising logistics and raw material costs. As

we move forward, the pandemic will continue to occupy us in 2021. Nevertheless

we are still confident to keep up our operating strengths and the execution of

our strategies, expecting a good performance for the second half of the year,"

said Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe.



About LKQ Europe



LKQ Europe GmbH, with its head office in Zug, Switzerland, a subsidiary of LKQ

Corporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for

cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs

approximately 26,000 people in over 20 European countries with a network of

1,000 branches and approximately $5.5 billion in revenue in 2020. The

organization supplies around 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 countries.



The group includes Euro Car Parts, Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, Auto Kelly, and

STAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds a

minority interest in Mekonomen Group.



Further information, the audio webcast of the first quarter earnings call, and

the accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at http://www.lkqcorp.com in

the Investor Relations section.



Investor Relations Contact



Joseph P. Boutross



Vice President, Investor Relations



LKQ Corporation



T +1 312 621-2793



E mailto:jpboutross@lkqcorp.com



Contact:



Media Contact Europe

Dr. Christiane Lesmeister



Director of Communications



LKQ Europe GmbH



Zählerweg 10



6300 Zug

T +41 41 884 84 41



M +41 79 728 65 84



E mailto:christiane.lesmeister@lkqeurope.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150181/4981533

OTS: LKQ Europe





Global revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.4 billion, an increase of30.8% as compared to $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting theannualization of the pandemic impact during the second quarter of 2020.In the second quarter 2021, LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation,achieved a double-digit revenue growth of 30.2% to $1.58 billion, as compared to$1.21 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The segment EBITDA margin increasedfurther to 10.7%."We continued our recovery from a challenging 2020 with a particularly strongdouble-digit growth in revenues in the second quarter of 2021. The greatdedication of our employees, together with the ongoing improvements from our 1LKQ Europe program, and the strong loyalty of our customers helped us to furtheradvance our business throughout Europe. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions andrising vaccination rates in most European countries in the last months weresupportive. On the flipside we saw rising logistics and raw material costs. Aswe move forward, the pandemic will continue to occupy us in 2021. Neverthelesswe are still confident to keep up our operating strengths and the execution ofour strategies, expecting a good performance for the second half of the year,"said Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe.About LKQ EuropeLKQ Europe GmbH, with its head office in Zug, Switzerland, a subsidiary of LKQCorporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts forcars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employsapproximately 26,000 people in over 20 European countries with a network of1,000 branches and approximately $5.5 billion in revenue in 2020. Theorganization supplies around 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 countries.The group includes Euro Car Parts, Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, Auto Kelly, andSTAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds aminority interest in Mekonomen Group.Further information, the audio webcast of the first quarter earnings call, andthe accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at http://www.lkqcorp.com inthe Investor Relations section.Investor Relations ContactJoseph P. BoutrossVice President, Investor RelationsLKQ CorporationT +1 312 621-2793E mailto:jpboutross@lkqcorp.comContact:Media Contact EuropeDr. Christiane LesmeisterDirector of CommunicationsLKQ Europe GmbHZählerweg 106300 ZugT +41 41 884 84 41M +41 79 728 65 84E mailto:christiane.lesmeister@lkqeurope.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150181/4981533OTS: LKQ Europe