CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces an update of exploration at its flagship Silver Hart Project in Yukon.
Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. President and CEO notes, "The SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey identified several attractive drill targets new areas for us at Silver Hart and Blue Heaven in areas that prior to this field season had never been explored. Subsequently, we have completed geochemical surveys, mapping and prospecting over these areas to help further delineate the potential of these zones, all of which we eventually plan to drill. It has been a challenging start for many explorationists in Yukon due to very high snowfall levels this past winter, but fortunately we still expect to complete Phase 1 of the drill program. For the first time CMC is investigating the potential for higher tonnage carbonate replacement deposits that have been speculated to exist in the Silver Hart area, but never pursued with systematic exploration efforts. Our geophysical investigations, combined with our modelling efforts, geochemical, and geological data has served to identify several areas with the potential to host CRD style mineralization. Such a discovery would add significant resources to this project. Our drilling efforts this season will begin to test CRD style targets as well as explore extensions of the Main Zone at depth and along strike. We remain confident that this program will result in a significantly increased understanding of the true potential of this project and increase our known high-grade silver-lead-zinc +/- copper +/- gold resources at Silver Hart and Blue Heaven."
To date the exploration program has:
- Completed a geochemical soil sampling program that has collected approximately 1,084 soils over six of the anomalies identified by the SkyTem airborne geophysical survey. The closely spaced soil survey (see attached figure) was designed to detect silver-lead-zinc vein structures and potential carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization.
- Geological mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling (176 rocks) over all exploration targets which has served to locate new strata-bound mineral occurrences in favorable limestone and diopside skarn horizons. Carbonate beds are overlain by quartz muscovite schist providing a cap for potential CRD mineralization. All targets are confirmed to be in close proximity to the underlying Cassiar Batholith (the "heat source). The detailed mapping will assist in planning future drill targets.
- Completion of excavator trenching which has exposed the uppermost carbonate beds in several locations which are overlain by siliceous schist. Within the trenches, mineralization has been observed and has been noted to consist of disseminated to semi-massive sphalerite (zinc sulfide), galena (lead sulfide) and pyrrhotite present within diopside skarn, limestone and quartz veins found along the contact.
- SkyTem targets T4, T5 and T6 lie along strike of each other and are situated on the uppermost calcareous unit in the local stratigraphy. T5 is directly along strike of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins in the Main Zone, produced the strongest electromagnetic anomaly on the property, and therefore presents an attractive exploration target.
- Vein fault structures have also been encountered on trend with several of the airborne anomalies. These structures historically have proven to be important components of the defined high grade silver-lead-zinc +/-copper +/- gold mineralization within the Main zone.
Figure 1: Highlighting the key target areas.
