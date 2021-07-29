CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces an update of exploration at its flagship Silver Hart Project in Yukon.Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. President and CEO …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces an update of exploration at its flagship Silver Hart Project in Yukon.

Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. President and CEO notes, "The SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey identified several attractive drill targets new areas for us at Silver Hart and Blue Heaven in areas that prior to this field season had never been explored. Subsequently, we have completed geochemical surveys, mapping and prospecting over these areas to help further delineate the potential of these zones, all of which we eventually plan to drill. It has been a challenging start for many explorationists in Yukon due to very high snowfall levels this past winter, but fortunately we still expect to complete Phase 1 of the drill program. For the first time CMC is investigating the potential for higher tonnage carbonate replacement deposits that have been speculated to exist in the Silver Hart area, but never pursued with systematic exploration efforts. Our geophysical investigations, combined with our modelling efforts, geochemical, and geological data has served to identify several areas with the potential to host CRD style mineralization. Such a discovery would add significant resources to this project. Our drilling efforts this season will begin to test CRD style targets as well as explore extensions of the Main Zone at depth and along strike. We remain confident that this program will result in a significantly increased understanding of the true potential of this project and increase our known high-grade silver-lead-zinc +/- copper +/- gold resources at Silver Hart and Blue Heaven."