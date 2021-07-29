UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

According to Gartner, “Robotic process automation remains the fastest-growing software market, as RPA is one of the most popular choices for improving operational efficiency with tactical automation.” A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation” research report is available here .

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation ”* research report. UiPath was one of 18 vendors evaluated in this report and, for the third consecutive year, placed highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

“A lot has changed in the year since Gartner published the last Magic Quadrant for RPA, but one thing that hasn’t is our commitment to lead the enterprise automation category by offering the only end-to-end, enterprise-ready automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys,” said UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines.

“Over the past year we have invested heavily in enterprise-scale management and governance, as well as AI-powered automation discovery – including our acquisition of Cloud Elements, which gives customers the flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation. We have also continued to demonstrate strength in the partner ecosystem, both with system integrators and our ability to integrate with platforms like Tableau and Smartsheet that empower companies to extend the scale and efficiency of automation. We believe this continues to position us at the forefront of the market.”

UiPath has also been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Robotic Process Automation Software. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the UiPath Platform. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

