UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation”* research report. UiPath was one of 18 vendors evaluated in this report and, for the third consecutive year, placed highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

According to Gartner, “Robotic process automation remains the fastest-growing software market, as RPA is one of the most popular choices for improving operational efficiency with tactical automation.” A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation” research report is available here.

“A lot has changed in the year since Gartner published the last Magic Quadrant for RPA, but one thing that hasn’t is our commitment to lead the enterprise automation category by offering the only end-to-end, enterprise-ready automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys,” said UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines.

“Over the past year we have invested heavily in enterprise-scale management and governance, as well as AI-powered automation discovery – including our acquisition of Cloud Elements, which gives customers the flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation. We have also continued to demonstrate strength in the partner ecosystem, both with system integrators and our ability to integrate with platforms like Tableau and Smartsheet that empower companies to extend the scale and efficiency of automation. We believe this continues to position us at the forefront of the market.”

UiPath has also been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Robotic Process Automation Software. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the UiPath Platform. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. And/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

*Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation,” Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Naved Rashid, Paul Vincent, Keith Guttridge, Melanie Alexander, July 26, 2021

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

