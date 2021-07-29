checkAd

Friendable CEO Discusses the Company’s Vision, the Market Opportunity, Revenue and Growth Strategy in Published Audio Interview

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 18:53  |  42   |   |   

CAMPBELL, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire--Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces the release of an audio interview with the Company’s CEO.

The Interview comes on the heels of its Fan Pass Livestream platforms, version 2.0 release to the Apple App and Google Play Stores. The Company expects the approval and availability of the new 2.0 platform from the app stores next week and will announce their availability for download upon notice.

CEO, Robert A. Rositano Jr. explains the Company’s strategy and why the platform is so unique, stating that Fan Pass is a true artist partner, enabling artists and their fans to interact authentically, while monetizing, growing their fanbase and building a brand through the Fan Pass exclusive merchandise designs and store offerings, all while sharing in the revenues. With Fan Pass, live music means real-time activity, interactive and interaction, Fan Pass… Music, In(ter)action.

Friendable’s first published mobile app was designed and released in the mobile dating category in 2014. Rositano Jr. and his brother Dean, who is president and CTO of the Company, leveraged that first experience, along with their celebrity marketing relationships from previous ventures in the music industry, to successfully transition Friendable into virtual entertainment with the release of the Fan Pass Livestream artist platform last year. 

“We’ve pivoted into a mass market opportunity that has great potential for scale, and it was very timely with the pandemic. We’ve brought to the table a mass market opportunity for the up-and-coming artist and mass market appeal for the A-List artist community as well… and wrapping them with a support system that will boost, help acquire and add to their fan base as they monetize with new revenue streams all the way through,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“While live entertainment is seeing a come-back, its revival is also another win for Fan Pass and truly an add on to what our main strategy was in the beginning; let’s go behind the scenes at each live venue performance and livestream content we said, but things changed and we had to adapt. The way we see it, we are perfectly positioned for the addition of live venues and the entire backstage experience, as this is opportunity to provide additional and more unique content for the artists and their fans,” Rositano concluded.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Friendable CEO Discusses the Company’s Vision, the Market Opportunity, Revenue and Growth Strategy in Published Audio Interview CAMPBELL, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire-Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces the release of an audio interview with the Company’s CEO. The Interview comes on the heels …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Nestlé reports half-year results for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board