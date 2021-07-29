AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned. AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Hartford Fire Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and its pooling subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively known as the Hartford Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Long-Term ICRs.)

The ratings of the Hartford Insurance Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).