Blue Rhino & Operation BBQ Relief Present the Summer Grilling Series

Unique recipes launch each week throughout the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can be better than sharing food fresh off the grill with friends and family during the peak summer months? How about learning unique new recipes and smart cooking techniques each week from two of the biggest names in grilling? That’s exactly what’s available to novice and expert backyard chefs alike through the Summer Grilling Series presented by national propane tank exchange brand Blue Rhino, the leading nationwide propane exchange brand, and Operation BBQ Relief, a national non-profit that delivers the healing power of BBQ during times of disaster and recovery.

While remaining at the ready to deploy quickly to communities in need, Operation BBQ Relief is taking a more proactive approach to sharing their favorite grilling recipes by partnering with Blue Rhino on the Summer Grilling Series. Blue Rhino is a longtime sponsor of Operation BBQ Relief, providing support for programs and disaster response.

“Nothing beats preparing a meal on the propane grill during the summer months,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Ferrellgas, which operates under the Blue Rhino brand. “A record number of Americans are continuing to do so safely this summer. Blue Rhino is proud to partner with the expert chefs at Operation BBQ Relief to create great summer memories through the Summer Grilling Series.”

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, especially longtime partner, Blue Rhino,” said Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder, Operation BBQ Relief. “We are thrilled to collaborate on the Summer Grilling Series, providing unique recipes from our master pitmasters.”

New content is available each week, so don’t miss a single mouth-watering recipe! Follow the Summer Grilling Series on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube or on BlueRhino.com/SummerGrilling.

About Blue Rhino:
Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and sold today at more than 60,000 retail outlets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino is America’s #1 propane tank exchange brand and a part of Ferrellgas, L.P. Its home delivery service is available in select markets across the country. More information about the brand can be found at BlueRhino.com.

About Operation BBQ Relief:
Operation BBQ Relief was formed in May 2011 in response to the devastating EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado that hit the southwest Missouri city of Joplin. Now in its 10th year, Operation BBQ Relief and its many award-winning competitive pitmaster staff and volunteers have served up nearly 10 million meals here in the United States and internationally to more than 80 communities impacted by natural disasters.

Disclaimer: Operation BBQ Relief, as a 501(c)(3) public charity, acknowledges and recognizes Blue Rhino’s incredible support of its charitable mission and this educational program. Their collaboration on this project is not an endorsement.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com

 





