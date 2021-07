Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Mr. Waterman commented, “I am pleased to announce Gouverneur Bancorp’s 44 th consecutive semi-annual dividend. The Company’s continued success had enabled it to pay twenty-two years of competitive dividends, even amid the unprecedented times facing our nation.”

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faye C. Waterman, President of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCIQ: GOVB) (“Bancorp” or the “Company”) and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.12 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15 th , 2021. This dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021.

In addition, Mr. Waterman noted that the Company will continue to monitor the possible impact of the pandemic on future economic conditions and its effects on the Company’s financial performance in the course of future dividends.

Cambray Mutual Holding Company, the parent company of Gouverneur Bancorp and majority shareholder of Bancorp stock, continues to receive member and regulatory approval to waive its right to dividends.

Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

For more information, contact Faye C. Waterman, President, at (315) 287-2600.