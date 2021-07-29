Cincinnati Bell Announces Partnerships in Northern Kentucky to Invest $181M and Deliver Fiber-Based Gigabit Internet to All 207,000 Campbell, Kenton, and Boone County Addresses in 24-36 Months

The $181 million investment continues Cincinnati Bell’s ongoing commitment to increase digital equity in Northern Kentucky and ensure that all residents have access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Cincinnati Bell is expanding its fiber network in Campbell County, Kenton County, and Boone County, and will be able to provide all 207,000 consumer and business addresses in those counties with fiber-to-the-premise gigabit Internet in the next 24-36 months.

Once the fiber build is complete, 95,000 new addresses in Campbell County, Kenton County, and Boone County will have access to fiber-to-the-premise gigabit Internet from Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell currently offers fiber-based gigabit Internet to 112,000 addresses in these counties.

Under the agreement with Campbell County, which was approved on July 21, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 17,600 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. Campbell County is committing up to $4.5 million to the project.

Under the agreement with Kenton County, which was approved on July 27, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 37,000 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. Kenton County is committing up to $10.8 million to the project.

Under the agreement with Boone County, announced in March, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 40,000 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. The Boone County Fiscal Court is committing up to $13.6 million to the project.

In addition to expanding its fiber network, Cincinnati Bell is also announcing that its UniCity organization will invest a total of $1.1 million to support Smart City initiatives in each county to enhance the quality of life for residences and businesses, and allow local governments to provide more value-added services to constituents.

“Broadband Internet expansion through the use of fiber to the premises is a goal the County Commissioners and I have had for several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic only accentuated the need for this project,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “We are proud to partner with Cincinnati Bell on this transformative initiative that will improve the daily lives of our residents and businesses for years to come.”