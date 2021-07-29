checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 19:59  |  30   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the “IPO”), or between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DiDi “had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” The Company’s app would be subjected to a cybersecurity review by Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”). The CAC instructed all app stores in the country to remove the Company’s app. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about DiDi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

DiDi Global (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Didi Aktie - das bessere Uber aus China
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:06 UhrAktien New York: Dow erklimmt weiteren Höchststand
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19:37 UhrDIDI ALERT: MORE INVESTORS INCLUDED; Rosen Law Firm Expands Class Period in Securities Class Action Against DiDi Global Inc. – DIDI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:00 UhrAktien New York: Dow steigt auf weiteres Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16:21 UhrFacebook, PayPal, Samsung, Apple, AstraZeneca, Didi Global - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14:48 UhrAktien New York Ausblick: Dow bleibt in Schlagdistanz zum Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14:29 UhrDidi Aktie – Gerüchte lassen die Aktie steigen
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
06:50 Uhr'CNBC': Chinesische Unternehmen dürfen weiterhin in New York an die Börse gehen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Nach Didi-Debakel: Risikofrei in Asien investieren? Diese Tech-IPOs stehen bevor
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
26.07.21Tencent-Aktie wird nach erneutem Ärger mit Chinas Behörden abgestraft
NTG24 | Kommentare
26.07.21Tencent, Alibaba, Tal, Didi, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Apple, DAX, Vonovia und Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte