Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Next Week

Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Philippe Houchois at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Purdy will discuss how the company is delivering on the Ford+ plan to drive growth in connected services. He’ll explain how Ford is doing that by building software capabilities and partnering with other tech companies to develop always-on customer relationships and experiences that get better over time; creating recurring revenue streams; expanding Ford’s addressable market; and creating value for customers, the company and other Ford stakeholders.

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance online. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Wertpapier


