Ferrari N.v. Places Eur 150 Million in Bonds With U.s. Private Investors, Due 2032
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.07.2021, 20:02 | 23 | 0 |
Maranello (Italy), 29 July 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed a private placement to certain US institutional investors of EUR 150 million aggregate principal amount of 0.91% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”).
The net proceeds from the offering will be used towards general corporate purposes.
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0