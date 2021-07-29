OPTEC International Acquires Controlling Interest of Rafina Innovations

checkAd

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Ticker:OPTI) today announced the acquisition of controlling interest in one of the company's Mediterranean distributors, Rafina Innovations (OTC Ticker:VICA) as part of OPTEC's commitment for Global Expansion.

Rafina has been focused on research and development of advanced medical technologies solutions resulting in the issuance of a number of patents relative to the medical sector in preparation for manufacturing and distribution. Rafina recently acquired C-Pharm Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary to expand operations into the pharmaceutical sector in the Greek & Cyprus territories. C-Pharm published revenues in excess of $1.7M for the quarter ending 3-31-2021.

C-Pharm Ltd is an established pharmaceutical medicine manufacturer for the shipping industry, providing medicines to a number of large Mediterranean based shipping lines for Cruise Ships, Cargo, Container and Ocean-Going Tanker vessels with offices in Athens and Cyprus.

OPTEC's expansion with Rafina and C-Pharm Ltd is a pathway for expansion to work with large shipping companies around the world and this collaboration will provide many new opportunities for all 3 entities to expand sales and revenues by introducing each divisions products to the consortium of customers.

The acquisition comprised of OPTEC acquiring controlling interest of Rafina by way of exchanging Rafina's Preferred shares in exchange for exclusive licensing rights for Greece, Cyprus and surrounding Countries use of the OPTEC subsidiary Z2O technology.

The Z2O technology is a much-needed service for the pandemic-stricken regions, who have been severely impacted for their main industries of Tourism and Cruise line business, having been shut down for over 14 months The use of the Z2O services in these regions is expected to quickly help re-open safely many facilities impacted by the shutdown.

As part of the expanded launch of Rafina's new proprietary product line the company will be shortly changing the name to OPTEC MED, and launching a new website introducing the advanced technology medical and healthcare products soon to be available globally.

Mr. Constantinos Zertalis, outgoing CEO of Rafina Innovation, stated, "For Optec International, Inc. the addition of Rafina Innovations Inc., to its portfolio, provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses through a comprehensive service offering for our clients and shareholders. As the two organizations begin their transition to be a truly global enterprise from Rafina's businesses and technologies to Optec's products, services, and leadership, Rafina's shareholders should be thrilled as both companies are preparing for this exciting journey of success."

OPTEC management is confident this collaboration will generate additional market strength, profits and shareholder value for OPTEC while simultaneously adding additional strength to OPTEC's management team.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657684/OPTEC-International-Acquires-Control ...

