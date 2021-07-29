Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Prada's New Men's Fragrance Campaign
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces today that Academy Award nominated
actor, and producer Jake Gyllenhaal will front the new soon-to-be-revealed men's
fragrance, launching worldwide from August 3rd 2021. Gyllenhaal, in his
advertising debut with the brand, is shot by photographer Sølve Sundsbø for the
campaign, with a film short directed by Johan Renck.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8932351-jake-gyllenhaal-to-front-pradas-new-mens-fragrance-campaign/
With an audacious spirit to complement his acting and producing talent,
Gyllenhaal embodies Prada's adventurous new men's fragrance, striking a balance
between strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, and sophistication and
self-awareness.
Through bold choices and award-winning work, Gyllenhaal's power lies in a
grounded, quiet intensity that appeals to audiences of all ages and genders, the
epitome of the dynamic power of Prada's new fragrance for men.
"With a combination of physical and intellectual strength, Jake is a modern
adventurer - the perfect embodiment of Prada's new masculine fragrance. His
unique acting work elevates the limits of emotion, while the visionary projects
he produces focus on bold new horizons of storytelling."
- Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager
Jake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as a
producer of note with his company Nine Stories.
Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixty
feature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain , for which he
received an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; Dan
Gilroy's Nightcrawler , for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and
Independent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko ; Sony
Pictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home
, and many more.
His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tony
nomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of Stephen
Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George , and Constellations (Drama League
award) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).
For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris's
SLAVE PLAY - both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020
Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.
Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in The
Guilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be release
Fall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay's
action-thriller, Ambulance for Universal.
Contact:
Mickael Roux, Communication and Social Media Manager, Mickael.ROUX@loreal.com
Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584119/Prada_Jake_Gyllenhaal_Campaign.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584120/Prada_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157559/4981579
OTS: Prestige et Collections International
