Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Prada's New Men's Fragrance Campaign

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces today that Academy Award nominated

actor, and producer Jake Gyllenhaal will front the new soon-to-be-revealed men's

fragrance, launching worldwide from August 3rd 2021. Gyllenhaal, in his

advertising debut with the brand, is shot by photographer Sølve Sundsbø for the

campaign, with a film short directed by Johan Renck.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe

rs/uk/8932351-jake-gyllenhaal-to-front-pradas-new-mens-fragrance-campaign/





With an audacious spirit to complement his acting and producing talent,Gyllenhaal embodies Prada's adventurous new men's fragrance, striking a balancebetween strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, and sophistication andself-awareness.Through bold choices and award-winning work, Gyllenhaal's power lies in agrounded, quiet intensity that appeals to audiences of all ages and genders, theepitome of the dynamic power of Prada's new fragrance for men."With a combination of physical and intellectual strength, Jake is a modernadventurer - the perfect embodiment of Prada's new masculine fragrance. Hisunique acting work elevates the limits of emotion, while the visionary projectshe produces focus on bold new horizons of storytelling."- Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General ManagerJake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as aproducer of note with his company Nine Stories.Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixtyfeature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain , for which hereceived an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; DanGilroy's Nightcrawler , for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG andIndependent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko ; SonyPictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tonynomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of StephenSondheim's Sunday in the Park with George , and Constellations (Drama Leagueaward) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris'sSLAVE PLAY - both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in TheGuilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be releaseFall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay'saction-thriller, Ambulance for Universal.