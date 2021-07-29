checkAd

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 21:33  |  20   |   |   

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. The dividend payment is consistent with the previous quarterly rate.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Contact:
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
Stephen E. Guthrie
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100 FAX: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com




