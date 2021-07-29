checkAd

MMEX Resources Corp. Advances Plan for Green Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 21:36  |  29   |   |   

MMEX solar powered ultra-low sulfur fuels with carbon capture project in Texas progresses

FORT STOCKTON, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEDX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture, announced it has completed certain milestones with its technology provider for its West Texas project.

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “We announced on Feb. 8, 2021, and Mar. 24, 2021, our modified business plan moving MMEX to clean energy production. We plan to provide solar power to produce blue hydrogen with carbon capture, green hydrogen by electrolysis and for the transition to the hydrogen economy by producing hydrogen along with ultra-low sulfur transportation fuels in the interim.”

“We have now completed significant milestones on the technology timeline and financing for our Ultra Fuels 2 Plus project. With our first round of financing closing on Jul. 20, 2021, we are accelerating the design and engineering of the Ultra Fuels 2 Plus project which incorporates up to a 95% reduction in overall emissions after carbon capture. Fine-tuning of the process design has provided for additional crude-type flexibility beyond what was initially targeted at the facility. We can broaden the selection of crude feedstock and we project significantly improved plant economics. We are also able to expand the clean fuels product flexibility, with the facility being slated to produce finished transportation grade ultra-low sulfur diesel; 87 Regular, 87 Clear, and 93 Premium grades of gasoline, readily available to our market on Interstate 10, the "transcontinental" highway traveling thru eight states from coast to coast.”

Gerry Obluda, Principal of Polaris Engineering, the technology provider and EPC of the UF2 Plus project added, “We have selected a major technology partner to license carbon capture technology and become the first oil refinery in the world to fully capture CO2 emissions, inclusive of the power generation for the facility. Polaris has completed the UF2 process design and is accelerating the site-wide engineering design inclusive of carbon capture and is on track to deliver lump sum turnkey pricing for the complete facility on advanced progress milestones early fourth quarter of 2021.”

About MMEX Resources Corp.
MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce potentially hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel products combined with CO2 capture. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

About Polaris Engineering.
Polaris Engineering is a full-service provider of engineering, procurement and construction for heavy industries around the world. Polaris Engineering has been operating for over 25 years in the Industrial Hub of Southwest Louisiana. Our company was founded and prospers by offering process engineering consulting and EPC services. We have built success by helping our clients find innovative and cost-effective process solutions to their operating and debottlenecking challenges. This process expertise is still a source of pride for our company today. www.polarisepc.com.

Media Inquiries

For MMEX Resources:

Kristen Quinn
Director, Public Relations
Paige PR
kristen@paigepr.com

MMEX Investor Inquiries
Please contact MMEX Resources Corp. directly at
Info@mmexresources.com

For Polaris Engineering:
Ray Fontenot
rfontenot@polarisepc.com

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, our lack of revenues, general business conditions, the requirement to obtain significant financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In particular, readers should note MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MMEX Resources Corp. Advances Plan for Green Energy MMEX solar powered ultra-low sulfur fuels with carbon capture project in Texas progressesFORT STOCKTON, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEDX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board