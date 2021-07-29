Interra Copper Corp. Welcomes Mr. Gordon Neal as an Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") which is currently engaged in our Phase 1 drilling program on our 100% owned, 206 sq kilometer, Thane property in North …

Mr. Neal is currently President of Neal & Company Consultants, having provided more than 30 years of capital markets and corporate governance advisory services to public and private companies. Neal & Company have raised more than $700,000,000 for companies across many sectors including precious metals, oil and gas, forestry and clean tech industries. From August 2017 to March 2021, Gordon was President of New Pacific Metals Corp, with prior positions as VP Corporate Development at Silvercorp Metals, and for 9 years was VP Corporate Development at Mag Silver Corp. in the 1990s, Gordon was also the founder and president of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, which at the time, was the second largest investor relations firm in Canada. During the 1980s, Mr. Neal was Communications Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Canada and Immigration Special Assistant to the Minister of Employment and Immigration. Mr. Neal holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") which is currently engaged in our Phase 1 drilling program on our 100% owned, 206 sq kilometer, Thane property in North Central B.C. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon Neal to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr Neal will also join the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees, which will then be comprised of 4 independent Directors. Mr. Neal has also been granted 600,000 options exercisable for five years at 22 cents in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to vesting over a period of 18 months.

Chairman T. Greg Hawkins commented; "Having worked with Gordon on a number of other successful projects and companies, we look forward to working with Gordon again."

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.

David McMillan

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

SOURCE: Interra Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: