checkAd

U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.2 million or $0.41 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.26 …

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.2 million or $0.41 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.26 per share for the same quarter of 2020, increasing by $787 thousand or 54.1%, primarily due to higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans.

As of June 30, 2021, total assets reached a record, $417.1 million, increasing by $36.7 million or 9.6% from the year earlier period of $380.4 million. Net loans ended at $274.5 million, decreasing by $7.0 million or 2.5% from the year earlier period of $281.5 million, primarily due to the SBA PPP Loan forgiveness activities. However, loans held for sale increased by $12.7 million from last year, outweighing the net loans decrease. Finally, total deposits grew by $34.4 million or 11.0% to a record, $347.8 million, from the year earlier period of $313.4 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the SBA PPP loans totaled $19.1 million. During the year, a total of $34.7 million PPP loans was forgiven, of which $24.2 million was in the second quarter. New PPP loans during 2021 totaled $15.9 million, all in the first quarter.

"Despite the continued economic uncertainties, we have been fortunate to perform well," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "Net loans decreased from the prior quarter, but this is mainly due to the timing of PPP loans and our focus on originating government guaranteed loans, which are reflected in the increase in loans held for sale. With a robust pipeline, we expect the core loan portfolio to continue to grow in the near future. Furthermore, as the worst of COVID-19 appears to be behind us, we are pleased that the vast majority of our business customers have found their footings. We thank our shareholders and customers for their continued support during these uncertain times."

2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 9.6% to $417.1 million as compared to $380.4 million a year ago.

Net loans declined 2.5% to $274.5 million as compared to $281.5 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale increased to $20.3 million as compared to $7.6 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 11.0% to $347.8 million as compared to $313.4 million a year ago.

Net income quarter-to-date grew 54.1% to $2.2 million as compared to $1.5 million one year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 36.7% to $3.9 million as compared to $2.8 million one year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.32% as compared to 4.26% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.7 million as compared to $1.0 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 12.86% as compared to 10.95% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.98% as compared to 1.59% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.76% as compared to 1.43% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.15% as compared to 0.22% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 54.03% as compared to 54.60% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp. 
UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                             
 
  Jun-21     Mar-21     Jun-20     Jun-21     Jun-20  
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
  QTD     QTD     QTD     YTD     YTD  
Interest Income
  $ 4,334     $ 3,936     $ 4,576     $ 8,270     $ 8,495  
Interest Expense
    182       214       469       396       1,373  
Net Interest Income
    4,152       3,722       4,107       7,874       7,122  
Provision for Loan Losses
    -       -       400       -       700  
Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans
    933       728       151       1,661       1,022  
Gain on Sale of Securities
    -       -       -       -       78  
Other Non-interest Income
    416       403       293       819       560  
Non-interest Income
    1,349       1,131       444       2,480       1,660  
Salaries & Benefits
    1,925       2,025       1,576       3,950       3,193  
Occupancy Expense
    167       176       170       343       337  
Other Expense
    647       654       609       1,301       1,222  
Non-interest Expense
    2,739       2,855       2,355       5,594       4,752  
Net Income before Income Taxes
    2,762       1,998       1,796       4,760       3,330  
Income Taxes
    521       380       342       901       508  
Net Income/(Loss)
  $ 2,241     $ 1,618     $ 1,454     $ 3,859     $ 2,822  
 
                                       
(in thousands)
    5,579       5,579       5,573       5,579       5,573  
Basic Earnings per Share
  $ 0.41     $ 0.29     $ 0.26     $ 0.70     $ 0.51  
 
                                       
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
                             

 
  Jun-21     Mar-21     Variance     Jun-20     Variance  
(Dollars in thousands)
  Qtr End     Qtr End     Prior Qtr     Qtr End     Prior Year  
                               
Cash and Due from Banks
  $ 41,671     $ 23,332     $ 18,339     $ 13,319     $ 28,352  
Investments
    57,603       57,556       47       58,625       (1,022 )
Loans Held for Sale
    20,294       11,324       8,970       7,577       12,717  
Gross Loans
    279,058       300,621       (21,563 )     284,999       (5,941 )
Allowance for Loan Losses
  (4,568 )     (4,568 )     -       (3,495 )     (1,073 )
Net Loans
    274,490       296,053       (21,563 )     281,504       (7,014 )
Fixed Assets
    5,800       5,785       15       5,976       (176 )
Other Assets
    17,233       17,813       (580 )     13,399       3,834  
Total Assets
  $ 417,091     $ 411,863     $ 5,228     $ 380,400     $ 36,691  
                                         
Checking
  $ 88,562     $ 76,148     $ 12,414     $ 68,711     $ 19,851  
NOW
    9,441       9,858       (417 )     9,284       157  
Money Market
    123,436       122,204       1,232       111,710       11,726  
Savings
    12,915       12,197       718       10,349       2,566  
Certificates of Deposit
    113,438       121,915       (8,477 )     113,375       63  
Total Deposits
    347,792       342,322       5,470       313,429       34,363  
Borrowed Funds
    5,000       8,000       (3,000 )     11,200       (6,200 )
Other Liabilities
    1,548       1,471       77       1,271       277  
Total Liabilities
    354,340       351,793       2,547       325,900       28,440  
Shareholders' Equity
    62,751       60,070       2,681       54,500       8,251  
Total Liabilities & Equity
  $ 417,091     $ 411,863     $ 5,228     $ 380,400     $ 36,691  
                                         
Financial Ratios
                             

 
  Jun-21     Mar-21     Jun-20     Jun-21     Jun-20  
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
  QTD     QTD     QTD     YTD     YTD  
Performance Ratios
                             
Return on Average Assets
    2.29 %     1.67 %     1.57 %     1.98 %     1.59 %
Return on Average Equity
    14.65 %     11.00 %     11.08 %     12.86 %     10.95 %
Net Interest Margin
    4.55 %     4.09 %     4.65 %     4.32 %     4.26 %
Efficiency Ratio
    49.79 %     58.83 %     51.75 %     54.03 %     54.60 %
                                         
Capital
                                       
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
    15.55 %     14.89 %     14.28 %                
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
    20.83 %     20.41 %     18.82 %                
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
    20.83 %     20.41 %     18.82 %                
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
    22.08 %     21.67 %     20.07 %                
Book Value per Share
  $ 11.25     $ 10.77     $ 9.78                  
                                         
Asset Quality
                                       
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
  $ 0     $ 0     $ (10 )                
Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans
    1.64 %     1.52 %     1.23 %                
Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans
  1.76 %     1.78 %     1.43 %                
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
    0.15 %     0.16 %     0.22 %                
                                         

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
Stephanie Yoon, 425-275-9727

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657476/U-I-Financial-Corp-Reports-Second-Qu ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.2 million or $0.41 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.26 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...