First Business Bank Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $8.2 Million

“First Business Bank again delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, highlighted by continued double-digit annualized loan growth, further improvement in asset quality metrics, and diversified fee income,” President and Chief Executive Officer Corey Chambas said. “Our active management of asset quality led to another significant reduction in non-performing assets as well as a provision benefit that positively impacted the bottom-line. Our NPAs as a percentage of total assets are at the lowest level since 2006 and, based on what we are seeing today, we believe there will be additional reductions in NPAs and release of reserves in the second half of 2021. Therefore, at this time, we believe there will be no meaningful provision for the second half of 2021, even though we expect double-digit organic loan growth to continue.”

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter 2021. This compares to record net income of $9.7 million or $1.12 in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.3 million or $0.38 in the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

Exceptional Loan Growth. Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $55.3 million, or 11.2% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021 and $286.0 million, or 16.5%, from the second quarter of 2020, as we continued to expand specialized lending offerings for commercial clients and focus on business development across products and geographies. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of 10% or greater annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans.

Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $55.3 million, or 11.2% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021 and $286.0 million, or 16.5%, from the second quarter of 2020, as we continued to expand specialized lending offerings for commercial clients and focus on business development across products and geographies. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of 10% or greater annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans. Positive Asset Quality Trends. Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) declined 39.0% to $11.6 million, marking the third consecutive quarterly reduction of more than 25%. NPAs made up 0.42% of total assets, excluding PPP loans, improving by 39 and 77 basis points from March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) declined 39.0% to $11.6 million, marking the third consecutive quarterly reduction of more than 25%. NPAs made up 0.42% of total assets, excluding PPP loans, improving by 39 and 77 basis points from March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Diversified Fee Income. Second quarter 2021 non-interest income continued to reflect the strength and diversity of our fee income sources and contributed meaningfully to top-line revenue. Private wealth management generated record revenue of $2.7 million on $2.564 billion in assets under management and administration for the period, while gains on the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans grew to $1.2 million.

Second quarter 2021 non-interest income continued to reflect the strength and diversity of our fee income sources and contributed meaningfully to top-line revenue. Private wealth management generated record revenue of $2.7 million on $2.564 billion in assets under management and administration for the period, while gains on the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans grew to $1.2 million. Robust Core Earnings and Top-Line Revenue. Our improved asset quality metrics, net interest margin stability, organic loan growth, and fee income generation produced strong net income of $8.2 million in the second quarter, up $4.9 million, or 147.8%, compared to the same period in 2020. Top-line revenue of $28.0 million was up $2.8 million, or 11.0% from the same period in 2020.

Our improved asset quality metrics, net interest margin stability, organic loan growth, and fee income generation produced strong net income of $8.2 million in the second quarter, up $4.9 million, or 147.8%, compared to the same period in 2020. Top-line revenue of $28.0 million was up $2.8 million, or 11.0% from the same period in 2020. PPP Update. Our participation in PPP has been a tremendous benefit to our clients. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $123.8 million in gross PPP loans outstanding and deferred processing fees outstanding of $3.1 million to be recognized into income in future quarters. During the quarter, $2.5 million of processing fees were recognized.

Quarterly Financial Results

(Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net interest income $ 21,652 $ 20,863 $ 18,888 $ 42,515 $ 35,937 Adjusted non-interest income (1) 6,292 7,195 6,319 13,487 12,737 Operating revenue (1) 27,944 28,058 25,207 56,002 48,674 Operating expense (1) 17,932 17,449 15,431 35,383 31,327 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1) 10,012 10,609 9,776 20,619 17,347 Less: Provision for loan and lease losses (958) (2,068) 5,469 (3,026) 8,651 Net (gain) loss on foreclosed properties (1) 3 348 1 450 Amortization of other intangible assets 8 8 9 15 18 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 245 (130) (30) 115 (5) Impairment on tax credit investments — — 1,841 — 1,954 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 744 — 744 Add: Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 29 — — 29 (4) Income before income tax expense 10,747 12,796 1,395 23,543 5,531 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,512 3,065 (1,928) 5,577 (1,070) Net income $ 8,235 $ 9,731 $ 3,323 $ 17,966 $ 6,601 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.95 $ 1.12 $ 0.38 $ 2.08 $ 0.77 Book value per share $ 25.70 $ 24.83 $ 23.04 $ 25.70 $ 23.04 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 24.28 $ 23.43 $ 21.65 $ 24.28 $ 21.65 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.46 % 3.39 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.20 % 3.20 % 3.32 % 3.20 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio (1) 64.17 % 62.19 % 61.22 % 63.18 % 64.36 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.51 % 0.55 % 1.38 % 0.58 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.53 % 1.65 % 1.61 % 1.59 % 1.53 % Return on average equity 15.09 % 18.48 % 6.70 % 16.75 % 6.92 % Period-end loans and leases receivable $ 2,143,561 $ 2,235,112 $ 2,056,863 $ 2,143,561 $ 2,056,863 Period-end loans and leases receivable, excluding net PPP loans $ 2,022,839 $ 1,967,545 $ 1,736,827 $ 2,022,839 $ 1,736,827 Average loans and leases receivable $ 2,223,353 $ 2,182,958 $ 1,983,121 $ 2,203,267 $ 1,858,432 Period-end in-market deposits $ 2,016,215 $ 1,737,226 $ 1,620,616 $ 2,016,215 $ 1,620,616 Average in-market deposits $ 1,735,393 $ 1,722,107 $ 1,570,552 $ 1,728,787 $ 1,468,348 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 25,675 $ 28,982 $ 27,464 $ 25,675 $ 27,464 Non-performing assets $ 11,601 $ 19,023 $ 25,484 $ 11,601 $ 25,484 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.20 % 1.33 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases, excluding net PPP loans 1.27 % 1.47 % 1.57 % 1.27 % 1.57 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.40 % 0.73 % 1.03 % 0.40 % 1.03 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding net PPP loans 0.42 % 0.81 % 1.19 % 0.42 % 1.19 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $789,000, or 3.8%, to $21.7 million.

Net interest income reflected increases in average loans and leases, as well as in fees received in lieu of interest. Fees in lieu of interest, which can vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $3.5 million, compared to $3.1 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $338,000, or 1.9%.

Average loans and leases receivable, excluding net PPP loans in both periods of comparison, increased $53.5 million, or 11.0% annualized, to $1.994 billion.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 3 basis points to 3.96% from 3.93%. Excluding average net PPP loans, the PPP loan interest income of $566,000, and the aforementioned fees in lieu of interest, the yield earned on average interest-earning assets decreased 5 basis points to 3.64% from 3.69%. The rate paid for average total bank funding decreased one basis point to 0.39% from 0.40%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, and Federal Reserve Discount Window advances.

Net interest margin increased five basis points to 3.49% from 3.44%. Adjusted net interest margin, excluding fees in lieu of interest and other recurring but volatile components of net interest margin, was 3.20%, unchanged from the linked quarter.

The Company reported a net benefit to provision for loan and lease losses of $1.0 million, compared to a net benefit of $2.1 million in the first quarter.

The decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to a $1.7 million reduction in the general reserve from improving historical loss rates and a $1.5 million decrease in specific reserves. These decreases were partially offset by $2.3 million in net charge-offs and a $498,000 increase in the general reserve due to loan growth. Net charge-offs for the quarter principally consisted of a $2.2 million charge-off of one previously identified and partially reserved for legacy SBA loan.

Non-interest income decreased $874,000, or 12.1%, to $6.3 million.

Private wealth management fee income increased $337,000, or 14.0% to $2.7 million. Private wealth and trust assets under management and administration measured a record $2.564 billion at June 30, 2021, up $177.8 million, or 29.8% annualized, primarily due to growth from new and existing clients and increased equity market values.

Gains on sale of SBA loans increased $125,000, or 11.6%, to $1.2 million. Management believes the gain on sale of traditional SBA loans (i.e., SBA loans unrelated to PPP loans), while variable based on timing of closings, will continue to increase annually at a measured pace.

During the second quarter there was no commercial loan interest rate swap fee income, compared to total swap fees of $684,000 in the first quarter. Swap fee income can vary from period to period based on client demand and the interest rate environment in any given quarter.

Other fee income decreased $729,000 to $835,000, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter, which reflected higher than typical returns in the first three months of 2021 from the Company’s investments in mezzanine funds.

Non-interest expense increased $854,000, or 4.9%, to $18.2 million. Operating expense increased $483,000, or 2.8%, to $17.9 million.

Compensation expense increased $598,000, or 4.7%, to $13.3 million, primarily due to a $415,000 true up of the Company’s performance-based incentive compensation accrual to reflect the strong earnings results through the first half of 2021.

SBA recourse provision for estimated losses in the outstanding guaranteed portion of SBA loans sold totaled $245,000, compared to a net benefit of $130,000 in the linked quarter.

Other non-interest expense decreased $228,000 to $176,000. The decrease was principally due to a reduction in the credit valuation adjustment (“CVA”) related to the commercial loan interest rate swap program and a reduction in the loan servicing valuation adjustment related to the Bank’s SBA portfolio.

Total period-end loans and leases receivable, excluding net PPP loans in both periods of comparison, increased $55.3 million, or 11.2% annualized, to $2.023 billion.

Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans, excluding net PPP loans, increased $58.0 million, or 44.8% annualized, led by First Business Bank’s specialized lending commercial business lines. While we believe this level of above average growth is not sustainable, management believes the timely prior-period investments in producers for specialized lending, such as dealer floorplan financing, small-ticket equipment vendor financing, and accounts receivable financing, have positioned C&I lending to increase throughout the current economic cycle.

Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans were unchanged at $1.392 billion, as growth from non-owner occupied CRE was offset by payoffs and paydowns in the remaining categories.

Total period-end in-market deposits increased $279.0 million to $2.016 billion, or 64.2% annualized, and the average rate paid decreased one basis point to 0.15%.

A significant portion of the large increase in deposits was due to the proceeds of a commercial client’s business sale late in the second quarter, the majority of which was moved off the balance sheet in early July. Excluding this temporary deposit, total period-end in-market deposits increased $54.0 million to $1.791 billion, or 12.4% annualized.

Excluding the temporary deposit described above, non-interest bearing transaction and money market accounts increased $52.4 million and $53.1 million, respectively, while interest-bearing transaction accounts and certificates of deposits decreased $49.8 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window advances, brokered deposit, and deposits gathered through internet deposit listing services, decreased $49.0 million to $532.3 million.

Wholesale deposits decreased $21.0 million to $144.5 million, due to contractual runoff. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.74% and the weighted average original maturity of brokered certificates of deposit decreased to 3.5 years from 3.9 years.

FHLB advances decreased $28.0 million to $387.8 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances decreased nine basis points to 1.27% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 6.1 years from 5.7 years.

Non-performing assets decreased $7.4 million, or 39.0%, to $11.6 million, or 0.40% of total assets, compared to $19.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets. The reduction in non-performing assets was principally due to loan payoffs and charge-offs. Excluding net PPP loans, non-performing assets were 0.42% of total assets as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.81% as of March 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses decreased $3.3 million, or 11.4%, as an increase in the general reserve from loan growth was more than offset by a decrease in the historical loss rate and reduction in specific reserves.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.20% compared to 1.29% as of March 31, 2021.

Excluding net PPP loans, the allowance for loan and leases losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.27%, compared to 1.47% as of March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 14.6%, to $21.7 million.

The increase in net interest income reflects an increase in average gross loans and leases and an increase in fees collected in lieu of interest. Fees in lieu of interest, which can vary from quarter to quarter, totaled $3.5 million compared to $2.3 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest and interest income from PPP loans, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 9.7%. Excluding net PPP loans, average gross loans and leases increased $263.9 million, or 15.3%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets measured 3.96% compared to 4.03%. Excluding fees collected in lieu of interest, PPP loan interest income and net PPP loans, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.64%, compared to 3.96%. The decline in yields was primarily due to the decrease in LIBOR and Prime rates and related impact on variable-rate loans, in addition to the renewal of fixed-rate loans and reinvestment of security cash flows at historically low interest rates. The rate paid for average total bank funding decreased 22 basis points to 0.39% from 0.61%.

Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 3.49% from 3.34%. Adjusted net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.20% from 3.32%.

The Company reported a net benefit to provision for loan and lease losses of $1.0 million, compared to a $5.5 million expense in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income was $6.3 million for both periods.

Gains on sale of SBA loans increased $629,000, or 109.6%, to $1.2 million as a result of the Company’s rebuilt SBA business line.

Private wealth management fee income increased $620,000, or 29.2%, to $2.7 million. Private wealth and trust assets under management and administration measured a record $2.564 billion at June 30, 2021, up $691.0 million, or 36.9%.

During the second quarter there was no commercial loan interest rate swap fee income, compared to total swap fees of $1.7 million for the year-ago quarter.

Other fee income increased $149,000, or 21.7%, to $835,000 compared to $686,000.

Non-interest expense decreased $159,000, or 0.9%, to $18.2 million. Operating expense increased $2.5 million, or 16.2%, to $17.9 million.

Compensation expense increased $2.5 million, or 22.8%, to $13.3 million. The increase reflects new hires and an increase in the Company’s performance-based incentive compensation accrual based on estimated full year 2021 results, compared to a second quarter 2020 reduction to the same accrual due to COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty. Average full-time equivalent employees increased to 312, up 11.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 281 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized $1.7 million in expense due to the impairment of federal historic tax credit investments, which corresponded with the recognition of a $2.5 million in tax credits during the quarter. No federal historic tax credit investments were recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest expense decreased $369,000, or 67.7%, to $176,000. The decrease was principally due to a reduction in the credit valuation adjustment (“CVA”) related to the commercial loan interest rate swap program and a decrease in business travel expense.

Total period-end loans and leases receivable, excluding net PPP loans in both periods of comparison, increased $286.0 million, or 16.5%, to $2.023 billion.

C&I loans, excluding net PPP loans, increased $113.5 million, or 24.6%.

CRE loans increased $169.8 million, or 13.9%, driven by an increase across most CRE categories with the majority in the non-owner occupied and multi-family portfolios.

Total period-end in-market deposits increased $395.6 million, or 24.4%, to $2.016 billion and the average rate paid decreased 18 basis points to 0.15%.

Excluding the temporary deposit from a client’s business sale, total period-end in-market deposits increased $170.6 million to $1.791 billion, or 10.5%.

Excluding the temporary deposit described above, transaction and money market accounts increased $214.0 million and $28.4 million, respectively, while certificates of deposits decreased $71.8 million.

Period-end wholesale funding increased $31.5 million to $532.3 million.

Wholesale deposits increased $54.7 million to $144.5 million mainly due to adding non-maturity brokered deposits at a favorable rate compared to alternative funding sources. Excluding these deposits, wholesale deposits decreased as the existing portfolio runoff was replaced by in-market deposits and lower cost FHLB advances to match-fund long-term fixed rate loans and fund loan growth. The average rate paid on brokered certificates of deposit decreased 168 basis points to 0.74% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 3.5 years from 4.6 years.

FHLB advances decreased $23.2 million to $387.8 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 2 basis points to 1.27% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 6.1 years from 5.3 years.

Non-performing assets decreased to $11.6 million, or 0.40% of total assets, compared to $25.5 million, or 1.03% of total assets. Excluding net PPP loans, non-performing assets were 0.42% of total assets as of June 30, 2021 compared to 1.19% one year prior.

The allowance for loan and lease losses decreased $1.8 million to $25.7 million compared to $27.5 million.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.20% compared to 1.33%.

Excluding net PPP loans, the allowance for loan and leases losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.27% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 1.57% one year prior.

COVID-19 Update

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a pandemic as a result of the global spread of the coronavirus illness. In response to the outbreak, federal and state authorities in the U.S. introduced various measures to try to limit or slow the spread of the virus, including travel restrictions, nonessential business closures, stay-at-home orders, and strict social distancing. The Company activated its Pandemic Preparedness Plan to protect the health of employees and clients, which included temporarily limiting lobby hours and transitioning the vast majority of the Company’s workforce to remote work. The Company did not incur any significant disruptions to its business activities during this time of transition and extended remote work.

The second half of 2020 saw improvements in economic trends, but continued waves of new cases of COVID-19 created continued uncertainty in the economic environment. However, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021, the rollout of new vaccines and the ratification of two additional stimulus laws resulted in lower infection rates and significant improvement in the outlook of the economy. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company communicated return to office plans to employees. Based on the national and local guidelines, the Company developed a phased-in approach for returning to the office. Under this phased-in approach, offices opened in early June 2021. The return to office included enhanced safety protocols and processes to provide the best working environment possible for employees.

Paycheck Protection Program

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $123.8 million in gross PPP loans outstanding and deferred processing fees outstanding of $3.1 million. The processing fees are deferred and recognized over the contractual life of the loan, or accelerated at forgiveness, as an adjustment of yield using the interest method. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized $2.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively, of processing fees in loans and leases interest income in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income. The SBA provides a guaranty to the lender of 100% of principal and interest, unless the lender violated an obligation under the agreement. Since loan losses are expected to immaterial, if at all due to the government guarantee, management excluded the PPP loans from the allowance for loan and lease losses calculation. These short-term loans were funded primarily through a combination of excess cash held at the Federal Reserve and from an increase in in-market deposits.

Deferral Requests

The Company provided loan modifications deferring payments for certain borrowers impacted by COVID-19 who were current in their payments at the inception of the Company’s loan modification program. Excluding gross PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021, the Company had five deferred loans outstanding of $20.5 million, or 1.0% of gross loans and leases, compared to $323.2 million, or 18.6% of gross loans and leases as of June 30, 2020. Of the $20.5 million of deferred loans outstanding, $19.8 million relates to two hospitality credits that went on deferral during the second quarter of 2021 and are both accruing and current on payments. Management believes there will be no losses associated with these two credits.

The following tables represent a breakdown of the deferred loan balances by industry segment and collateral type:

As of June 30, 2021 Collateral Type Industries Description Balance Real Estate Non-Real Estate (In thousands) Accommodation and Food Services $ 19,811 $ 19,811 $ — Manufacturing 310 310 — Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting 210 — 210 Educational Services 195 195 — Total deferred loan balances $ 20,526 $ 20,316 $ 210

Exposure to Stressed Industries

Certain industries have been and are expected to be particularly impacted by social distancing, quarantines, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the following:

As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Industries: Balance % Gross Loans

and Leases (1) Balance % Gross Loans

and Leases (1) (Dollars in Thousands) Retail (2) (3) $ 75,588 3.7 % $ 62,719 3.3 % Hospitality 82,818 4.1 % 80,832 4.2 % Entertainment 13,729 0.7 % 14,208 0.7 % Restaurants & food service 23,340 1.2 % 24,854 1.3 % Total outstanding exposure $ 195,475 9.6 % $ 182,613 9.5 %

(1) Excluding net PPP loans. (2) Includes $38.6 million and $48.9 million in loans secured by commercial real estate as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (3) Includes $24.1 million and $7.7 million in fully collateralized asset-based loans as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no meaningful direct exposure to the energy sector, airline industry or retail consumer, and does not participate in Shared National Credits.

Because of the uncertainties related to the ultimate duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our clients and prospects, and on the national and local economies as a whole, there can be no assurances as to how the crisis may ultimately affect the Company’s loan portfolio.

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA

(Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,977 $ 58,874 $ 56,909 $ 51,728 $ 42,391 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 171,219 173,261 183,925 179,274 171,680 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 22,382 24,783 26,374 28,897 29,826 Loans held for sale 6,059 6,576 8,695 15,049 13,672 Loans and leases receivable 2,143,561 2,235,112 2,145,970 2,170,299 2,056,863 Allowance for loan and lease losses (25,675) (28,982) (28,521) (30,817) (27,464) Loans and leases receivable, net 2,117,886 2,206,130 2,117,449 2,139,482 2,029,399 Premises and equipment, net 1,747 1,923 1,998 2,130 2,266 Foreclosed properties 179 31 34 613 1,389 Right-of-use assets 5,472 5,486 5,814 6,141 6,272 Bank-owned life insurance 52,887 52,537 52,188 51,798 51,433 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 13,451 14,941 13,578 15,153 13,470 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,178 12,055 12,018 12,024 11,925 Derivatives 32,377 26,104 49,377 58,210 58,808 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 39,855 38,017 39,478 41,348 36,283 Total assets $ 2,865,669 $ 2,620,718 $ 2,567,837 $ 2,601,847 $ 2,468,814 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity In-market deposits $ 2,016,215 $ 1,737,226 $ 1,683,008 $ 1,667,245 $ 1,620,616 Wholesale deposits 144,492 165,492 172,508 154,130 89,759 Total deposits 2,160,707 1,902,718 1,855,516 1,821,375 1,710,375 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 420,113 448,417 419,167 483,517 465,007 Junior subordinated notes 10,069 10,065 10,062 10,058 10,054 Lease liabilities 6,005 6,040 6,386 6,728 6,877 Derivatives 36,109 29,565 54,927 64,403 65,390 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,214 9,422 15,617 14,981 13,549 Total liabilities 2,644,217 2,406,227 2,361,675 2,401,062 2,271,252 Total stockholders’ equity 221,452 214,491 206,162 200,785 197,562 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,865,669 $ 2,620,718 $ 2,567,837 $ 2,601,847 $ 2,468,814

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Total interest income $ 24,599 $ 23,806 $ 25,770 $ 22,276 $ 22,761 $ 48,406 $ 46,132 Total interest expense 2,947 2,943 3,258 3,655 3,873 5,891 10,195 Net interest income 21,652 20,863 22,512 18,621 18,888 42,515 35,937 Provision for loan and lease losses (958) (2,068) 4,322 3,835 5,469 (3,026) 8,651 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 22,610 22,931 18,190 14,786 13,419 45,541 27,286 Private wealth management service fees 2,744 2,407 2,208 2,167 2,124 5,151 4,235 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,203 1,078 1,300 760 574 2,281 839 Service charges on deposits 941 917 887 881 829 1,859 1,647 Loan fees 569 545 412 478 451 1,114 936 Net gain on sale of securities 29 — — — — 29 (4) Swap fees — 684 1,078 2,446 1,655 684 3,336 Other non-interest income 835 1,564 914 676 686 2,398 1,744 Total non-interest income 6,321 7,195 6,799 7,408 6,319 13,516 12,733 Compensation 13,255 12,657 12,145 11,857 10,796 25,912 21,848 Occupancy 533 552 556 570 554 1,085 1,126 Professional fees 913 866 909 943 859 1,778 1,678 Data processing 798 770 668 679 710 1,569 1,386 Marketing 511 391 411 356 352 902 813 Equipment 261 246 294 310 304 506 595 Computer software 1,129 1,115 1,028 1,017 966 2,244 1,856 FDIC insurance 280 362 479 312 239 642 448 Collateral liquidation cost 84 94 47 45 115 178 236 Net (gain) loss on foreclosed properties (1) 3 54 (121) 348 1 450 Tax credit investment impairment — — 328 113 1,841 — 1,954 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 245 (130) (330) 57 (30) 115 (5) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — — 744 — 744 Other non-interest expense 176 404 1,062 620 545 582 1,359 Total non-interest expense 18,184 17,330 17,651 16,758 18,343 35,514 34,488 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 10,747 12,796 7,338 5,436 1,395 23,543 5,531 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,512 3,065 1,254 1,143 (1,928) 5,577 (1,070) Net income $ 8,235 $ 9,731 $ 6,084 $ 4,293 $ 3,323 $ 17,966 $ 6,601 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 0.95 $ 1.12 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 $ 0.38 $ 2.08 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings 0.95 1.12 0.71 0.50 0.38 2.08 0.77 Dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.165 0.165 0.165 0.36 0.33 Book value 25.70 24.83 24.06 23.45 23.04 25.70 23.04 Tangible book value 24.28 23.43 22.66 22.05 21.65 24.28 21.65 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 8,385,069 8,429,149 8,417,216 8,404,084 8,392,197 8,381,868 8,379,696 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1) 8,385,069 8,429,149 8,417,216 8,404,084 8,392,197 8,381,868 8,379,696 (1) Excluding participating securities.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,386,187 $ 13,087 3.78 % $ 1,357,141 $ 12,528 3.69 % $ 1,192,530 $ 12,450 4.18 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 772,257 9,875 5.11 % 757,898 9,625 5.08 % 726,862 8,347 4.59 % Direct financing leases(1) 19,883 222 4.47 % 22,271 244 4.38 % 27,115 395 5.83 % Consumer and other loans(1) 45,026 407 3.62 % 45,648 398 3.49 % 36,614 356 3.89 % Total loans and leases receivable(1) 2,223,353 23,591 4.24 % 2,182,958 22,795 4.18 % 1,983,121 21,548 4.35 % Mortgage-related securities(2) 149,253 631 1.69 % 163,324 666 1.63 % 174,113 912 2.10 % Other investment securities(3) 41,569 185 1.78 % 42,177 187 1.77 % 30,194 158 2.09 % FHLB stock 14,172 176 4.97 % 12,465 152 4.88 % 10,301 127 4.93 % Short-term investments 55,100 16 0.12 % 24,575 6 0.10 % 61,030 16 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 2,483,447 24,599 3.96 % 2,425,499 23,806 3.93 % 2,258,759 22,761 4.03 % Non-interest-earning assets 137,893 151,665 167,008 Total assets $ 2,621,340 $ 2,577,164 $ 2,425,767 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 499,040 248 0.20 % $ 521,130 250 0.19 % $ 368,844 291 0.32 % Money market 662,919 282 0.17 % 657,690 274 0.17 % 637,714 368 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 45,993 112 0.97 % 57,424 177 1.23 % 123,581 627 2.03 % Wholesale deposits 162,580 301 0.74 % 166,752 318 0.76 % 105,597 638 2.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,370,532 943 0.28 % 1,402,996 1,019 0.29 % 1,235,736 1,924 0.62 % FHLB advances 405,855 1,284 1.27 % 366,670 1,249 1.36 % 409,281 1,283 1.25 % Federal Reserve PPPLF — — — % — — — % 20,821 18 0.35 % Other borrowings 32,447 443 5.46 % 27,296 401 5.88 % 24,681 371 6.01 % Junior subordinated notes 10,066 277 11.01 % 10,063 274 10.89 % 10,052 277 11.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,818,900 2,947 0.65 % 1,807,025 2,943 0.65 % 1,700,571 3,873 0.91 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 527,441 485,863 440,413 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,691 73,695 86,504 Total liabilities 2,403,032 2,366,583 2,227,488 Stockholders’ equity 218,308 210,581 198,279 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,621,340 $ 2,577,164 $ 2,425,767 Net interest income $ 21,652 $ 20,863 $ 18,888 Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.27 % 3.12 % Net interest-earning assets $ 664,547 $ 618,474 $ 558,188 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.44 % 3.34 %

(1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,371,744 $ 25,615 3.73 % $ 1,173,251 $ 25,973 4.43 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 765,117 19,500 5.10 % 621,399 16,204 5.22 % Direct financing leases(1) 21,071 466 4.42 % 27,538 503 3.65 % Consumer and other loans(1) 45,335 805 3.55 % 36,244 717 3.96 % Total loans and leases receivable(1) 2,203,267 46,386 4.21 % 1,858,432 43,397 4.67 % Mortgage-related securities(2) 156,249 1,297 1.66 % 177,352 1,973 2.22 % Other investment securities(3) 41,871 372 1.78 % 26,737 285 2.13 % FHLB stock 13,323 329 4.94 % 9,407 331 7.04 % Short-term investments 39,922 22 0.11 % 48,396 146 0.60 % Total interest-earning assets 2,454,632 48,406 3.94 % 2,120,324 46,132 4.35 % Non-interest-earning assets 144,741 144,991 Total assets $ 2,599,373 $ 2,265,315 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 510,024 498 0.20 % $ 320,188 938 0.59 % Money market 660,319 557 0.17 % 653,598 2,237 0.68 % Certificates of deposit 51,677 288 1.11 % 128,791 1,377 2.14 % Wholesale deposits 164,654 619 0.75 % 119,032 1,488 2.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,386,674 1,962 0.28 % 1,221,609 6,040 0.99 % FHLB advances 386,371 2,533 1.31 % 367,604 2,842 1.55 % Federal Reserve PPPLF — — — % 10,410 18 0.35 % Other borrowings 29,886 844 5.65 % 24,533 740 6.03 % Junior subordinated notes 10,064 552 10.97 % 10,050 555 11.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,812,995 5,891 0.65 % 1,634,206 10,195 1.25 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 506,767 365,771 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,146 74,436 Total liabilities 2,384,908 2,074,413 Stockholders’ equity 214,465 190,902 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,599,373 $ 2,265,315 Net interest income $ 42,515 $ 35,937 Interest rate spread 3.29 % 3.10 % Net interest-earning assets $ 641,637 $ 486,118 Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.39 %

(1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates.

PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Change in general reserve due to subjective factor changes $ (652) $ 1,082 $ 1,008 $ (766) $ 2,388 $ 430 $ 5,224 Change in general reserve due to historical loss factor changes (1,687) (984) 1,274 (16) (54) (2,671) (334) Charge-offs 2,894 144 6,685 505 817 3,038 948 Recoveries (545) (2,673) (68) (23) (64) (3,218) (241) Change in specific reserves on impaired loans, net (1,466) (194) (5,216) 2,974 2,122 (1,660) 2,559 Change due to loan growth, net 498 557 639 1,161 260 1,055 495 Total provision for loan and lease losses $ (958) $ (2,068) $ 4,322 $ 3,835 $ 5,469 $ (3,026) $ 8,651

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.26 % 1.51 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 0.55 % 1.38 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.09 % 18.48 % 11.92 % 8.58 % 6.70 % 16.75 % 6.92 % Efficiency ratio 64.17 % 62.19 % 60.02 % 64.16 % 61.22 % 63.18 % 64.36 % Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.27 % 3.51 % 2.94 % 3.12 % 3.29 % 3.10 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.44 % 3.69 % 3.14 % 3.34 % 3.46 % 3.39 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.54 % 134.23 % 132.88 % 131.68 % 132.82 % 135.39 % 129.75 %

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-accrual loans and leases $ 11,422 $ 18,992 $ 26,617 $ 36,050 $ 24,095 Foreclosed properties 179 31 34 613 1,389 Total non-performing assets 11,601 19,023 26,651 36,663 25,484 Performing troubled debt restructurings 56 59 46 47 49 Total impaired assets $ 11,657 $ 19,082 $ 26,697 $ 36,710 $ 25,533 Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases 0.53 % 0.85 % 1.24 % 1.66 % 1.17 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus foreclosed properties 0.54 % 0.85 % 1.24 % 1.68 % 1.23 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.40 % 0.73 % 1.04 % 1.41 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.41 % 1.33 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases 224.79 % 152.60 % 107.15 % 85.48 % 113.98 %

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS - EXCLUDING NET PPP LOANS

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases 0.56 % 0.96 % 1.38 % 1.95 % 1.38 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus foreclosed properties 0.57 % 0.96 % 1.38 % 1.98 % 1.46 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.42 % 0.81 % 1.14 % 1.61 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.27 % 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.67 % 1.57 % PPP loans outstanding, net $ 120,723 $ 267,567 $ 225,323 $ 325,481 $ 320,036

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Charge-offs $ 2,894 $ 144 $ 6,685 $ 505 $ 817 $ 3,038 $ 948 Recoveries (545) (2,673) (68) (23) (64) (3,218) (241) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,349 $ (2,529) $ 6,617 $ 482 $ 753 $ (180) $ 707 Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized) 0.42 % (0.46) % 1.21 % 0.09 % 0.15 % (0.02) % 0.08 % Annualized charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases, excluding average net PPP loans 0.47 % (0.52) % 1.39 % 0.11 % 0.17 % (0.02) % 0.08 % Average PPP loans outstanding, net $ 229,165 $ 242,242 $ 282,259 $ 323,082 $ 252,834 $ 235,668 $ 126,417

CAPITAL RATIOS

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.22 % 11.52 % 11.25 % 11.42 % 11.97 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 9.14 % 9.24 % 8.96 % 9.09 % 9.57 % Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 8.72 % 8.81 % 8.53 % 8.64 % 9.08 % Tier I capital to adjusted assets 8.48 % 8.37 % 7.99 % 8.04 % 8.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.33 % 7.76 % 7.60 % 7.29 % 7.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding net PPP loans 7.66 % 8.65 % 8.33 % 8.34 % 8.69 %

LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 253,600 $ 256,812 $ 253,882 $ 240,706 $ 229,994 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 614,289 592,090 564,532 565,781 533,211 Land development 45,056 46,544 49,839 50,864 44,299 Construction 139,943 151,345 141,043 142,726 133,375 Multi-family 319,351 322,384 311,556 287,583 244,496 1-4 family 19,769 23,319 38,284 38,857 36,823 Total commercial real estate 1,392,008 1,392,494 1,359,136 1,326,517 1,222,198 Commercial and industrial 695,442 784,305 732,318 790,349 781,239 Direct financing leases, net 18,142 19,616 22,331 24,743 25,525 Consumer and other: Home equity and second mortgages 5,740 6,719 7,833 7,106 6,706 Other 36,567 38,266 28,897 29,341 29,737 Total consumer and other 42,307 44,985 36,730 36,447 36,443 Total gross loans and leases receivable 2,147,899 2,241,400 2,150,515 2,178,056 2,065,405 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses 25,675 28,982 28,521 30,817 27,464 Deferred loan fees 4,338 6,288 4,545 7,757 8,542 Loans and leases receivable, net $ 2,117,886 $ 2,206,130 $ 2,117,449 $ 2,139,482 $ 2,029,399

LEGACY SBA 7(a) AND EXPRESS LOAN COMPOSITION (1)

(Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Performing loans: Off-balance sheet loans $ 14,161 $ 17,523 $ 23,354 $ 26,017 $ 28,843 On-balance sheet loans 6,836 7,340 11,117 15,175 16,554 Gross loans 20,997 24,863 34,471 41,192 45,397 Non-performing loans: Off-balance sheet loans 3,943 1,835 1,931 2,574 1,640 On-balance sheet loans 1,800 6,832 7,435 9,561 9,725 Gross loans 5,743 8,667 9,366 12,135 11,365 Total loans: Off-balance sheet loans 18,104 19,358 25,285 28,591 30,483 On-balance sheet loans 8,636 14,172 18,552 24,736 26,279 Gross loans $ 26,740 $ 33,530 $ 43,837 $ 53,327 $ 56,762 (1) Defined as SBA 7(a) and Express loans originated in 2016 and prior.

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 774,253 $ 496,877 $ 472,818 $ 452,268 $ 433,760 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 511,698 561,466 503,992 484,761 413,214 Money market accounts 685,127 632,065 641,504 636,872 656,741 Certificates of deposit 45,137 46,818 64,694 93,344 116,901 Wholesale deposits 144,492 165,492 172,508 154,130 89,759 Total deposits $ 2,160,707 $ 1,902,718 $ 1,855,516 $ 1,821,375 $ 1,710,375

TRUST ASSETS COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Trust assets under management $ 2,362,257 $ 2,195,804 $ 2,061,772 $ 1,841,986 $ 1,704,019 Trust assets under administration 202,116 190,721 187,228 175,521 169,388 Total trust assets $ 2,564,373 $ 2,386,525 $ 2,249,000 $ 2,017,507 $ 1,873,407

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) (“GAAP”). Although the Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies.

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

“Tangible book value per share” is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. “Tangible common equity” itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Common stockholders’ equity $ 221,452 $ 214,491 $ 206,162 $ 200,785 $ 197,562 Goodwill and other intangible assets (12,178) (12,055) (12,018) (12,024) (11,925) Tangible common equity $ 209,274 $ 202,436 $ 194,144 $ 188,761 $ 185,637 Common shares outstanding 8,617,761 8,638,195 8,566,960 8,561,714 8,575,134 Book value per share $ 25.70 $ 24.83 $ 24.06 $ 23.45 $ 23.04 Tangible book value per share 24.28 23.43 22.66 22.05 21.65

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

"Tangible common equity to tangible assets" is defined as the ratio of common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any, divided by total assets reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information below reconciles tangible common equity and tangible assets to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Common stockholders’ equity $ 221,452 $ 214,491 $ 206,162 $ 200,785 $ 197,562 Goodwill and other intangible assets (12,178) (12,055) (12,018) (12,024) (11,925) Tangible common equity $ 209,274 $ 202,436 $ 194,144 $ 188,761 $ 185,637 Total assets $ 2,865,669 $ 2,620,718 $ 2,567,837 $ 2,601,847 $ 2,468,814 Goodwill and other intangible assets (12,178) (12,055) (12,018) (12,024) (11,925) Tangible assets $ 2,853,491 $ 2,608,663 $ 2,555,819 $ 2,589,823 $ 2,456,889 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.33 % 7.76 % 7.60 % 7.29 % 7.56 % Period-end net PPP loans 120,722 267,567 225,323 325,481 320,036 Tangible assets, excluding net PPP loans $ 2,732,769 $ 2,341,096 $ 2,330,496 $ 2,264,342 $ 2,136,853 Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding net PPP loans 7.66 % 8.65 % 8.33 % 8.34 % 8.69 %

EFFICIENCY RATIO & PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ADJUSTED EARNINGS

“Efficiency ratio” is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense excluding the effects of the SBA recourse provision, impairment of tax credit investments, losses or gains on foreclosed properties, amortization of other intangible assets and other discrete items, if any, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income less realized gains or losses on securities, if any. “Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings” is defined as operating revenue less operating expense. In the judgment of the Company’s management, the adjustments made to non-interest expense and non-interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company’s operating expenses in relation to its core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items. The information provided below reconciles the efficiency ratio and pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings to its most comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Total non-interest expense $ 18,184 $ 17,330 $ 17,651 $ 16,758 $ 18,343 $ 35,514 $ 34,488 Less: Net (gain) loss on foreclosed properties (1) 3 54 (121) 348 1 450 Amortization of other intangible assets 8 8 8 9 9 15 18 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 245 (130) (330) 57 (30) 115 (5) Tax credit investment impairment — — 328 113 1,841 — 1,954 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — — 744 — 744 Total operating expense (a) $ 17,932 $ 17,449 $ 17,591 $ 16,700 $ 15,431 $ 35,383 $ 31,327 Net interest income $ 21,652 $ 20,863 $ 22,512 $ 18,621 $ 18,888 $ 42,515 $ 35,937 Total non-interest income 6,321 7,195 6,799 7,408 6,319 13,516 12,733 Less: Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 29 — — — — 29 (4) Adjusted non-interest income 6,292 7,195 6,799 7,408 6,319 13,487 12,737 Total operating revenue (b) $ 27,944 $ 28,058 $ 29,311 $ 26,029 $ 25,207 $ 56,002 $ 48,674 Efficiency ratio 64.17 % 62.19 % 60.02 % 64.16 % 61.22 % 63.18 % 64.36 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (b - a) $ 10,012 $ 10,609 $ 11,720 $ 9,329 $ 9,776 $ 20,619 $ 17,347 Average total assets $ 2,621,340 $ 2,577,164 $ 2,603,745 $ 2,540,735 $ 2,425,767 $ 2,599,373 $ 2,265,315 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets 1.53 % 1.65 % 1.80 % 1.47 % 1.61 % 1.59 % 1.53 %

ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN

“Adjusted Net Interest Margin” is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding the fees in lieu of interest and other recurring but volatile components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less average net PPP loans, if any, and other recurring but volatile components of average interest-earning assets. Fees in lieu of interest are defined as prepayment fees, asset-based loan fees, non-accrual interest, and loan fee amortization. In the judgment of the Company’s management, the adjustments made to net interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company’s net interest income in relation to its core client-facing loan and deposit rate changes by removing the volatility that is associated with these recurring but volatile components. The information provided below reconciles the net interest margin to its most comparable GAAP measure.