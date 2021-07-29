Power Integrations Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $180.1 million, up four percent compared to the prior quarter and up 69 percent from the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $41.9 million or $0.68 per diluted share compared to $0.65 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.22 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $66.8 million.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $50.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share compared with $0.76 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.33 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “We achieved record sales in the second quarter, and our revenues for the first half of 2021 are up 63 percent from a year ago. This growth reflects significant market-share gains and the impact of secular trends such as energy efficiency, electrification, advanced charging for mobile devices, and smarter homes, buildings and appliances.”

Additional Highlights

Power Integrations repurchased approximately 335,000 shares of its common stock during the quarter for $26.4 million. The company had $64.9 million remaining on its repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

The company paid a cash dividend of $0.13 per share on June 30, 2021. A dividend of $0.13 per share will be paid on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the third quarter of 2021:

Revenues are expected to decrease by three percent compared to the second quarter of 2021, plus or minus five percent.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 51 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 51.5 percent. The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins is approximately equally attributable to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $47.5 million and $48 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $38.5 million and $39 million. Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $8.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its third-quarter financial performance are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 5, 2021. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 NET REVENUES $ 180,110 $ 173,737 $ 106,832 $ 353,847 $ 216,496 COST OF REVENUES 88,797 89,326 53,296 178,123 106,480 GROSS PROFIT 91,313 84,411 53,536 175,724 110,016 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 21,741 20,027 19,770 41,768 38,922 Sales and marketing 15,097 13,907 12,807 29,004 26,023 General and administrative 9,306 10,075 7,804 19,381 16,565 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 193 216 230 409 487 Total operating expenses 46,337 44,225 40,611 90,562 81,997 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 44,976 40,186 12,925 85,162 28,019 OTHER INCOME 173 597 1,480 770 3,257 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 45,149 40,783 14,405 85,932 31,276 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,268 985 1,213 4,253 2,198 NET INCOME $ 41,881 $ 39,798 $ 13,192 $ 81,679 $ 29,078 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.22 $ 1.35 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.22 $ 1.33 $ 0.48 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 60,544 60,184 59,712 60,366 59,458 Diluted 61,466 61,451 60,624 61,481 60,464 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 640 $ 631 $ 252 $ 1,271 $ 648 Research and development 3,159 2,391 2,351 5,550 4,460 Sales and marketing 1,725 1,614 1,258 3,339 2,650 General and administrative 3,676 3,844 2,120 7,520 4,933 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,200 $ 8,480 $ 5,981 $ 17,680 $ 12,691 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 619 $ 754 $ 799 $ 1,373 $ 1,598 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Communications 35 % 38 % 28 % 37 % 25 % Computer 8 % 8 % 6 % 8 % 5 % Consumer 31 % 29 % 31 % 30 % 36 % Industrial 26 % 25 % 35 % 25 % 34 %

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 91,313 $ 84,411 $ 53,536 $ 175,724 $ 110,016 GAAP gross margin 50.7 % 48.6 % 50.1 % 49.7 % 50.8 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 640 631 252 1,271 648 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 619 754 799 1,373 1,598 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 92,572 $ 85,796 $ 54,587 $ 178,368 $ 112,262 Non-GAAP gross margin 51.4 % 49.4 % 51.1 % 50.4 % 51.9 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP operating expenses $ 46,337 $ 44,225 $ 40,611 $ 90,562 $ 81,997 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 3,159 2,391 2,351 5,550 4,460 Sales and marketing 1,725 1,614 1,258 3,339 2,650 General and administrative 3,676 3,844 2,120 7,520 4,933 Total 8,560 7,849 5,729 16,409 12,043 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 193 216 230 409 487 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 37,584 $ 36,160 $ 34,652 $ 73,744 $ 69,467 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP income from operations $ 44,976 $ 40,186 $ 12,925 $ 85,162 $ 28,019 GAAP operating margin 25.0 % 23.1 % 12.1 % 24.1 % 12.9 % Add: Total stock-based compensation 9,200 8,480 5,981 17,680 12,691 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 812 970 1,029 1,782 2,085 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 54,988 $ 49,636 $ 19,935 $ 104,624 $ 42,795 Non-GAAP operating margin 30.5 % 28.6 % 18.7 % 29.6 % 19.8 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,268 $ 985 $ 1,213 $ 4,253 $ 2,198 GAAP effective tax rate 7.2 % 2.4 % 8.4 % 4.9 % 7.0 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (1,101 ) (2,578 ) (272 ) (3,679 ) (1,023 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,369 $ 3,563 $ 1,485 $ 7,932 $ 3,221 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 7.9 % 7.1 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 7.0 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP net income $ 41,881 $ 39,798 $ 13,192 $ 81,679 $ 29,078 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 9,200 8,480 5,981 17,680 12,691 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 812 970 1,029 1,782 2,085 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (1,101 ) (2,578 ) (272 ) (3,679 ) (1,023 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 50,792 $ 46,670 $ 19,930 $ 97,462 $ 42,831 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 61,466 61,451 60,624 61,481 60,464 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.33 $ 1.59 $ 0.71 GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.22 $ 1.33 $ 0.48

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,481 $ 343,272 $ 258,874 Short-term marketable securities 217,777 148,067 190,318 Accounts receivable, net 41,352 42,257 35,910 Inventories 89,643 90,509 102,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,292 18,207 13,252 Total current assets 667,545 642,312 601,232 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 167,079 168,712 166,188 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 10,601 11,474 12,506 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 2,072 1,892 3,339 OTHER ASSETS 28,703 28,480 28,225 Total assets $ 967,849 $ 944,719 $ 903,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 41,898 $ 38,172 $ 34,712 Accrued payroll and related expenses 16,652 13,339 14,806 Taxes payable 989 856 902 Other accrued liabilities 8,727 10,160 12,106 Total current liabilities 68,266 62,527 62,526 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 14,340 14,033 15,588 Other liabilities 14,899 14,336 14,814 Total liabilities 97,505 90,896 92,928 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 28 29 28 Additional paid-in capital 185,878 203,051 190,920 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,155 ) (2,836 ) (2,163 ) Retained earnings 687,593 653,579 621,626 Total stockholders' equity 870,344 853,823 810,411 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 967,849 $ 944,719 $ 903,339

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 41,881 $ 39,798 $ 13,192 $ 81,679 $ 29,078 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 7,821 7,453 5,581 15,274 11,069 Amortization of intangible assets 873 1,032 1,090 1,905 2,207 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 21 17 262 38 292 Stock-based compensation expense 9,200 8,480 5,981 17,680 12,691 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 124 176 167 300 321 Deferred income taxes (263 ) 1,445 184 1,182 1,279 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowance for credit losses 93 (2 ) - 91 (154 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 812 (6,345 ) 7,725 (5,533 ) 11,556 Inventories 866 12,369 (7,330 ) 13,235 (13,583 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,248 ) (3,253 ) 8,084 (4,501 ) 4,092 Accounts payable 4,772 3,281 (2,967 ) 8,053 5,861 Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 1,896 (6,329 ) 4,684 (4,433 ) (1,665 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 66,848 58,122 36,653 124,970 63,044 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (8,243 ) (11,051 ) (10,019 ) (19,294 ) (21,622 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 25 331 35 331 Purchases of marketable securities (166,782 ) (21,971 ) (2,989 ) (188,753 ) (19,827 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 96,617 63,466 43,015 160,083 58,962 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (78,398 ) 30,469 30,338 (47,929 ) 17,844 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - 3,652 769 3,652 6,298 Repurchase of common stock (26,374 ) - (623 ) (26,374 ) (2,636 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (7,867 ) (7,845 ) (6,271 ) (15,712 ) (11,915 ) Net cash used in financing activities (34,241 ) (4,193 ) (6,125 ) (38,434 ) (8,253 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (45,791 ) 84,398 60,866 38,607 72,635 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 343,272 258,874 190,459 258,874 178,690 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 297,481 $ 343,272 $ 251,325 $ 297,481 $ 251,325

