SiriusXM’s New SXM-8 Satellite, Built by Maxar, Completes In-Orbit Testing, Now Ready for Service

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) and SiriusXM announced today that the SXM-8 satellite has completed in-orbit testing and has been handed over to SiriusXM. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellite into space on June 6, 2021, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Maxar and SiriusXM employees pose for a photo with Maxar-built SXM-8 ahead of encapsulation in the fairing of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Image credit: Maxar.

SXM-8 is the ninth high-powered, digital, audio radio satellite built by Maxar for SiriusXM. Built on Maxar’s 1300-class platform and designed to provide more than 15 years of service, SXM-8 is more than 27 feet tall and weighed nearly 7,000 kg at launch. SXM-8 has a large, mesh, unfurlable reflector almost 30 feet in diameter that will allow SiriusXM programming to reach its radios, including those in moving vehicles.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with SiriusXM and excited to see SXM-8 ready for service to bring entertainment to millions of SiriusXM subscribers,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Programs Delivery. “The entire Maxar team is committed to excellence, and playing a role in the success of our customers’ missions is what drives us every day.”

“We are committed to enhancing our satellite fleet and ability to deliver the best audio entertainment, traffic, weather, data and information services for years to come,” said Bridget Neville, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Satellite and Repeater Systems Engineering and Operations. “We congratulate our engineering team, Maxar and SpaceX on a successful launch and commissioning.”

SXM-8 will provide continuous, reliable delivery of SiriusXM’s audio entertainment and information services to consumers in the United States and will expand SiriusXM’s coverage area in Canada and the Caribbean. SXM-8 will extend the health of SiriusXM’s satellite fleet and its satellite-delivered services through at least 2036.

