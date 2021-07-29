checkAd

Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:

Participant Dial-In (domestic & international): (833) 423-0297
International Participant Passcode: 8334230297
*no passcode required for domestic dial-in

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and may be accessed for up to two weeks, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 1767395.

Both the press release and archived version of the webcast will be available at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices
 Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

