SMART Global Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that SGH executive management will participate in the following investor events:
Event: Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: August 12, 2021
Event: Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling Conference
Date: August 24, 2021
About SMART Global Holdings – SGH
SGH businesses are leading designers and manufacturers of electronics for computing, memory and specialty LED solutions. Our businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.
As a strategic partner, customers rely on SGH for the highest quality technology products, customer service, technical support, and worldwide supply chain and logistics excellence.
For more information about SGH businesses, visit:
Memory Solutions: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Supply Chain Services
LED Solutions: Cree LED
Intelligent Platform Solutions: Penguin Computing; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005252/en/
