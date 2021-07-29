SMART Global Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that SGH executive management will participate in the following investor events:

Event: Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling Conference

Date: August 24, 2021

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH businesses are leading designers and manufacturers of electronics for computing, memory and specialty LED solutions. Our businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

As a strategic partner, customers rely on SGH for the highest quality technology products, customer service, technical support, and worldwide supply chain and logistics excellence.

For more information about SGH businesses, visit:

Memory Solutions: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Supply Chain Services

LED Solutions: Cree LED

Intelligent Platform Solutions: Penguin Computing; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing

