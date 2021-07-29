checkAd

Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Thursday, August 12, 2021, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2021-q2/. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours prior to the earnings call.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.



