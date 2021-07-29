Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), today announced that the company will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021. That same day, Mirum will host a conference call and audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to provide a business update.

U.S. toll-free: 844.200.6205 International: 646.904.5544 Passcode: 097025

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Investors & Media section on Mirum’s corporate website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize two gene therapy programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics, following preclinical evaluation and IND-enabling studies.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005998/en/