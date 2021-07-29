Energous Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Energous launched active energy harvesting developer kit supporting over-the-air wireless charging, including a 5.5 watt conducted power transmitter

Energous and Atmosic achieved industry first interoperability energy harvesting, advancing development of wireless charging applications

“Over the past several quarters, we have assembled a number of partners to lead an ecosystem for active harvesting, including battery, electronic label, wireless connectivity, and low power management unit companies that are moving toward adopting our 5.5 watt conducted power transmitter in a variety of applications,” said Cesar Johnston acting chief executive officer of Energous Corporation. “Further, we continue making worldwide progress in regulatory certification of our 900 MHz technology, and we now have four customers with FCC Approval for near field. We believe our cumulative efforts bring WattUp toward broad market penetration.”

Unaudited 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 Energous recorded:

Revenue of $184,960

Operating expenses of approximately $11.2 million (GAAP), comprised of $6.1 million in research and development, and $5.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses

Net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $6.7 million

$38.23 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter, with no debt

2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Phone: 888-317-6003 (domestic); +1 412-317-6061 (international)

Passcode: 0265104

Telephonic replay: Accessible through Aug. 12, 2021

877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 10158782

Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 240 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about Energous’ financial results, the future of the global wireless charging industry, our technology or statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, and statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,226,214 $ 50,729,661 Accounts receivable 121,970 75,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 647,471 636,702 Total current assets 38,995,655 51,442,213 Property and equipment, net 479,330 402,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 899,355 1,293,291 Other assets 1,610 1,610 Total assets $ 40,375,950 $ 53,139,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,652,541 $ 1,096,839 Accrued expenses 1,607,538 1,576,287 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 785,484 825,431 Deferred revenue 13,500 12,000 Total current liabilities 4,059,063 3,510,557 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 194,176 576,762 Total liabilities 4,253,239 4,087,319 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 62,868,137 and 61,292,412 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 630 614 Additional paid-in capital 350,636,419 344,024,638 Accumulated deficit (314,514,338) (294,972,746) Total stockholders’ equity 36,122,711 49,052,506 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,375,950 $ 53,139,825

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 184,960 $ 114,375 $ 330,025 $ 175,850 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,103,694 4,330,433 10,694,938 8,905,736 Sales and marketing 2,441,357 1,438,904 4,235,569 2,886,813 General and administrative 2,656,748 2,470,683 4,944,144 5,123,077 Cost of services revenue - 86,995 - 126,539 Total operating expenses 11,201,799 8,327,015 19,874,651 17,042,165 Loss from operations (11,016,839) (8,212,640) (19,544,626) (16,866,315) Other income: Interest income 1,010 7,974 3,034 63,913 Total other income 1,010 7,974 3,034 63,913 Net loss $ (11,015,829) $ (8,204,666) $ (19,541,592) $ (16,802,402) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.18) $ (0.20) $ (0.32) $ (0.45) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 62,080,250 40,641,264 61,825,044 37,728,909

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (11,015,829) $ (8,204,666) $ (19,541,592) $ (16,802,402) Add (subtract) the following items: Interest income (1,010) (7,974) (3,034) (63,913) Depreciation and amortization 61,611 95,930 126,385 217,629 Stock-based compensation 4,228,324 2,069,907 6,374,550 4,346,206 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (6,726,904) $ (6,046,803) $ (13,043,691) $ (12,302,480)

