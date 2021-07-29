Intuit to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2021 Results on Aug. 24; Virtual Investor Day Set for Sept. 30

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter results and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2021 on August 24 following the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter ends on July 31.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 5412568. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

Virtual Annual Investor Day

Intuit will host its virtual annual Investor Day on Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, president and chief executive officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

ABOUT INTUIT: Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006089/en/