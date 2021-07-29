checkAd

Intuit to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2021 Results on Aug. 24; Virtual Investor Day Set for Sept. 30

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter results and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2021 on August 24 following the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter ends on July 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intuit!
Short
Basispreis 556,64€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 487,55€
Hebel 12,65
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 5412568. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

Virtual Annual Investor Day

Intuit will host its virtual annual Investor Day on Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, president and chief executive officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

ABOUT INTUIT: Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2021 Results on Aug. 24; Virtual Investor Day Set for Sept. 30 Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter results and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2021 on August 24 following the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter ends on July 31. Intuit executives will discuss the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Kissigs Aktien Report: Steuern steigen bestimmt – und die Aktie von Intuit auch
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
16.07.21Intuit – Rücksetzer voraus?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
15.07.21QuickBooks Introduces New Hardware to Enhance Mobile Payments Offering for Small Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21 Steuern steigen bestimmt – und die Aktie von Intuit auch!
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare