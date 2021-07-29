checkAd

Energous Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Changes, Appoints Acting CEO

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced several changes to the composition of the board and its leadership team, including its CEO and CFO positions. These changes follow the official retirement of former company president and CEO Stephen R. Rizzone last month. Effective immediately, Cesar Johnston will assume the role of acting CEO. Johnston has been with the company for the past seven years, most recently serving as chief operating officer and executive vice president of engineering.

Additionally, Bill Mannina will assume the role of acting CFO. Mannina has been with the company since 2016, serving in several finance-related roles including VP of finance and controller. Mannina’s appointment comes as current CFO Brian Sereda, who has held the position since 2015, intends to depart the company. After Sereda steps away from day-to-day duties, he will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity. Mannina will become acting CFO upon the departure of Sereda.

Finally, Kathleen Bayless will join Energous as a member of the board of directors as well as the company’s audit committee. Over the course of her 30+ year career, Bayless has held a variety of executive leadership positions for several technology companies, including CFO roles with Komag, Inc., Western Digital Media Inc. and Synaptics Inc. In 2019, Bayless was recognized by Women’s Inc. Magazine as one of the most influential corporate board members in the United States.

“We’re fortunate to have the ability to elevate existing members of our team to new, executive-level positions,” said Dan Fairfax, chairman of the board. “Maintaining strong continuity of leadership with team members who are intimately familiar with our business is critical to Energous’ continued success, technology maturation, and ability to enter new markets and support a highly differentiated range of applications.”

In April, following Rizzone’s announced medical leave of absence, Energous had formed an Office of the CEO, comprising executive officers Sereda, Johnston and Neeraj Sahejpal, SVP of marketing and business development, which reported directly to the company’s board of directors. This group has now been disbanded following the executive appointments announced today. Sahejpal continues as SVP of marketing and business development. Sahejpal and Mannina will report to Johnston.

