Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.

To access the call please dial 800-239-9838 (domestic) or 323-794-2551 (international) and refer to conference ID 1395205. The audio webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting. For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Speros Therapeutics Contacts:

Ted Jenkins, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (617) 798-4039
Email: ir@sperotherapeutics.com

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact: media@sperotherapeutics.com





